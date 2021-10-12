Michael Jordan Made NBA History 3 Times With the Wizards Despite Missing the Playoffs Both Years: ‘Jordan’s Stint on the Wizards Is Often Derided for Being Aesthetically Unpleasant and Jordanically Unimpressive, but Hold On!’
Michael Jordan only missed the playoffs twice during his legendary career. Both occurrences came with the Washington Wizards. During his two years with the Wizards, the Chicago Bulls legend — who was 38, 39, and 40 — wasn't efficient on the offensive end and couldn't lead Washington to the postseason. However, Jordan did make NBA history three times while playing in the nation's capital.
