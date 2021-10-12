Dress up like infamous “Dumpster Gator” for Halloween and you could win $500

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The funny saga of the infamous “Dumpster Gator” that appeared on an Uptown Street in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida continues now with Halloween.

There are Fleurty Girl stickers of “Dumpster Gator,” a local woman got a tattoo, and now Demo Diva, the company in which the alligator was found in is offering a chance to win $500 for the best “Dumpster Gator” costume. Demo Diva employees will be the judges.

To be considered just tag @thedemodiva on Instagram wearing your “Dumpster Gator” costume.

On the corner of this quiet Uptown street, in the aftermath of Ida there are fences down, damaged roofs, and garbage bags piled up, but there’s something else sending shock waves through the neighborhood – a dead alligator in a dumpster.

“There’s a gator in the garbage,” said Naomi Gadinsky, who lives on Perrier Street, near where the creature was found.

She went on to say, “This morning I woke up and it was business as usual, then my husband said there’s a large dead gator in the dumpster across the street from our house.”

Gadinsky is baffled as to how the gator got in the garbage. She wonders if the gator was roaming the streets and someone shot and killed it, or did someone have it from a fishing trip and then disposed of it in the dumpster?

“Normally this is a gator-free zone, so this is pretty gross,” she said.

She’d like it to be removed.

“To me it seems hazardous,” she said. “I would hate for someone’s kid to get sick or someone’s dog to start eating the dead tail.”

Other Uptown folks like Alexis Elliott feel this gator visit is un-welcome.

“I think it should be removed from the dumpster,” she said. “It is attracting a lot of bugs.”

Elliott went on to say, “I never thought there would be a gator in an Uptown dumpster. Only in New Orleans.”

Demo Diva is the one that rented out the dumpster, and the owner of Demo Diva, Simone Bruni said they were unaware of the gator, but the gator will be taken to the landfill with all the other garbage and debris in the dumpster.

“Dumpster Gator” was taken to the landfill, but its memory is living on this Halloween.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.