ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance County deputies arrested a 19-year-old accused of abducting a child. Deputies said Noah Forshee, 19, met the 13-year-old online. The girl was reported missing on Oct. 14 around 2 a.m. The Special Victims Unit identified a man who picked up the child and then dropped her off at a Mebane shopping center. There were no signs of sexual abuse, but it's still a terrifying reality for many parents across the country.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO