Lafayette, LA

The Louisiana Supreme Court Throws out Lafayette Judge's Ruling that Lafayette Consolidated Government's Ordinance Against Panhandling is Unconstitutional

By Akemi Briggs
kadn.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAFAYETTE, La. - The Louisiana Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that a Lafayette district court judge was wrong in finding that Lafayette Consolidated Government's ordinance making panhandling a crime is unconstitutional. The case centers around Anthony Willis, a homeless man who was repeatedly arrested by Lafayette Police officers over the spring...

