The Louisiana Supreme Court Throws out Lafayette Judge's Ruling that Lafayette Consolidated Government's Ordinance Against Panhandling is Unconstitutional
LAFAYETTE, La. - The Louisiana Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that a Lafayette district court judge was wrong in finding that Lafayette Consolidated Government's ordinance making panhandling a crime is unconstitutional. The case centers around Anthony Willis, a homeless man who was repeatedly arrested by Lafayette Police officers over the spring...www.kadn.com
Comments / 6