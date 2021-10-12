CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Walker, conservatives ask Supreme Court to take access case

By Associated Press
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KFRwr_0cPDVLLR00

A conservative think tank and former Wisconsin Republican Gov. Scott Walker are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear a challenge to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ decision excluding the group’s writers from press briefings, which lower courts have said was legal.

The John K. MacIver Institute for Public Policy filed the lawsuit in 2019 alleging that Evers violated its staffers’ constitutional rights to free speech, freedom of the press and equal access. A judge in 2020 rejected their arguments, saying MacIver can still report on what Evers does without being invited to his press briefings or being on his email distribution list.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

Related
Wisconsin Examiner

‘Conservation as a hunting culture’

Over the past year, one of Wisconsin’s most heated political fights has been over the direction of the state’s conservation policies and the rules that guide hunting in the state.  Lawsuits have been filed and insults have been traded. A Republican appointee to a state board has dug his heels in and refused to leave […] The post ‘Conservation as a hunting culture’ appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
POLITICS
9&10 News

Supreme Court Begins Term With Mississippi Abortion Case

The U.S. Supreme Court is beginning what could be its most consequential term in a generation, with abortion rights at the top of the agenda. The justices met in person for the first time since the pandemic started. One of the first cases they will be hearing is and abortion...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Supreme Court adds five cases, including Ted Cruz challenge to campaign finance rules

The Supreme Court on Thursday added five cases to its docket for its upcoming term, including a challenge from Sen. Ted Cruz to a federal campaign finance rule. In Federal Election Commission v. Ted Cruz For Senate, the court will consider the Texas Republican’s challenge to a provision of the Bipartisan Campaign Reform Act of 2002 that places a $250,000 cap on how much a campaign committee can reimburse a candidate’s personal loan with funds raised after election day.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Slate

Biden’s Supreme Court Commission Walked Straight Into the Legitimacy Trap

The Supreme Court is struggling with a “legitimacy crisis.” According to the polls, Americans have lost confidence in the branch that requires public confidence to exercise power. Several of the justices see the legitimacy of the court as an existential matter that demands blame-shifting. According to Justice Samuel Alito, the media and liberal law professors are responsible. According to Justice Clarence Thomas, the press are wholly to blame. According to Justice Amy Coney Barrett, the partisan press is culpable. And according to Justice Stephen Breyer, partisan politics itself is to blame. It should surprise nobody, then, that according to the draft report issued by 36-ish members (at least one has resigned) of President Joe Biden’s blue-ribbon commission to evaluate the court, absolutely nobody is to blame.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WLUC

Former guardsman takes Social Security benefit case to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A former Michigan National Guardsman will put his service and career in the spotlight in front U.S. Supreme Court. The Supreme Court will work to sort out some confusion over Social Security payments for some military reservists who were also classified as civilian employees. The court...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
redlakenationnews.com

Supreme Court takes up Indian law cases as tribes face new 'unknown'

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The nation's highest court is back in session amid COVID-19 and it's shaping up to be a busy one for tribes and their advocates. In an order list on Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court added only two new cases to the docket for its October 2021 term. The action was notable in and of of itself, since both cases happen to come from Indian Country.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

A new normal at the Supreme Court

October 18, 2021 - In many ways, the October 2021 Term has begun with aspirations of business as usual. The Court is back to in-person arguments (for the first time since February 2020), with a docket full of headline-grabbing cases. And unlike four of the last five Terms, the Court isn't starting its work with a vacancy or a new Justice. But with a new oral argument structure, a potential three-Justice bloc of swing voters, and brooding controversy over the Court's process for emergency applications, a new kind of "normal" is afoot. This Term promises to help shape it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
UPI News

Biden's Supreme Court reform commission sheds two conservative members

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Two right-leaning law professors have resigned from a commission set up by President Joe Biden to consider potential changes to the U.S. Supreme Court. The two jurists left the commission on Friday, reports The Hill. They include University of Virginia law professor Caleb Nelson, a former clerk to Justice Clarence Thomas; and Harvard University law professor Jack Goldsmith, a former top official in the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel under President George W. Bush.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freedom Of The Press#John K#Conservatives#Republican#The U S Supreme Court#Democratic
Daily Mail

Two Conservative members of Biden's Supreme Court packing commission quit while members are STILL split over whether to add more justices to the bench

President Biden's bipartisan commission studying potential ways to change the Supreme Court lost two of its conservative members on Friday, even as it remained split on the idea of court packing. Caleb Nelson, a law professor at the University of Virginia who clerked for Justice Clarence Thomas, and Jack Goldsmith,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Star-Banner

'Blow his head off': Supreme Court must strip federal agents of absolute immunity

Our view: The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act is stalled in Congress, so it’s now up to the justices. There should be no Constitution-free zone in the USA. Kevin Byrd's ordeal began in the parking lot of a bar near Houston, where he says a federal Homeland Security agent pointed a gun at him and threatened to “put a bullet through his f---ing skull.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
spectrumnews1.com

AG Cameron asks U.S. Supreme Court to let him intervene in abortion case

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Attorney General Daniel Cameron urged the U.S. Supreme Court to let him intervene in a case involving an abortion ban Kentucky lawmakers passed in 2018. The law, House Bill 454, would ban the dilation and evacuation procedure that is one of the most common abortion procedures in the state.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy