With Russell Wilson injured, Seahawks working out Blake Bortles

The Seattle Seahawks know they'll be without star quarterback Russell Wilson for at least a month after the one-time Super Bowl champion underwent surgery to repair the injury to the middle finger on his throwing hand he suffered in last Thursday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Per Field Yates of ESPN, the Seahawks are working out veteran and 2014 first-round pick Blake Bortles.

As Michael David Smith notes for Pro Football Talk, Seattle currently has journeyman backup Geno Smith atop the depth chart, with Jake Luton set to serve as QB2 for at least this Sunday's game at the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bortles flamed out with the Jacksonville Jaguars after they selected him third overall in the 2014 NFL Draft, and he most recently had a cup of coffee with the Green Bay Packers this spring while Aaron Rodgers was enjoying what became a brief vacation away from his current employer. Green Bay parted ways with Bortles in July.

The 29-year-old last appeared in a meaningful game in 2019.

Meanwhile, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport (h/t Jeremy Bergman) reported Sunday that Wilson wants to return for the Week 10 matchup against the Packers on Nov. 14. If that happens, Bortles could again find himself unattached to any club by Thanksgiving Day.