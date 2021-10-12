CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

With Russell Wilson injured, Seahawks working out Blake Bortles

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zwvq5_0cPDV6Bn00

The Seattle Seahawks know they'll be without star quarterback Russell Wilson for at least a month after the one-time Super Bowl champion underwent surgery to repair the injury to the middle finger on his throwing hand he suffered in last Thursday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Per Field Yates of ESPN, the Seahawks are working out veteran and 2014 first-round pick Blake Bortles.

As Michael David Smith notes for Pro Football Talk, Seattle currently has journeyman backup Geno Smith atop the depth chart, with Jake Luton set to serve as QB2 for at least this Sunday's game at the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bortles flamed out with the Jacksonville Jaguars after they selected him third overall in the 2014 NFL Draft, and he most recently had a cup of coffee with the Green Bay Packers this spring while Aaron Rodgers was enjoying what became a brief vacation away from his current employer. Green Bay parted ways with Bortles in July.

The 29-year-old last appeared in a meaningful game in 2019.

Meanwhile, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport (h/t Jeremy Bergman) reported Sunday that Wilson wants to return for the Week 10 matchup against the Packers on Nov. 14. If that happens, Bortles could again find himself unattached to any club by Thanksgiving Day.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Report Card: Top Performers From Seahawks 23-20 Loss to Steelers

Though the Seahawks gave a valiant effort tying the Steelers twice in the second half and forcing overtime on Sunday Night Football, coach Pete Carroll's club wasn't quite able to escape Heinz Field with a victory and fell just short in a gut-wrenching 23-20 overtime loss. While Seattle's latest loss...
NFL
Yardbarker

Cam Newton reportedly now vaccinated amid hunt for NFL return

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton hasn't had success finding another team since his time with the New England Patriots ended unceremoniously in August. His recent decision to get vaccinated against COVID-19 may help his case for an NFL roster spot, though. After starting at quarterback for the Patriots in 2020,...
NFL
hypefresh.co

Seahawks Russell Wilson, Singer Ciara Potential Divorce Rumors

The rumors have begun to stir up that Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Popstar Ciara may be parting ways. This past year, the Seahawks started 5-0, ended the year 12-4 with a first-round exit in the playoffs. Although, their season was underwhelming to add more fuel to the fire, the rumors started to rise about Wilson’s future in Seattle, per NBC sports.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cam Newton, Seahawks News

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll revealed earlier today that the team reached out to free agent quarterback Cam Newton after Russell Wilson suffered his finger injury last week. As much as Seahawks fans hoped that they had a suitable replacement for Wilson on their roster with Geno Smith, their...
NFL
Tacoma News Tribune

For Pete Carroll, the idea of bringing back Richard Sherman to Seahawks was complicated

Richard Sherman didn’t sign back with the Seahawks. He was never going to. Not now. The 33-year-old former Seahawks All-Pro cornerback and charter member of their famed “Legion of Boom” defensive secondary signed with the Super Bowl-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wednesday. “Not as nerve-wracking to do it in year 11,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks#Espn#Pro Football Talk#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Green Bay Packers#Nfl Network
FanSided

Watch: Steelers fan runs on field, immediately embarrasses himself

A Pittsburgh Steelers fan runs onto the field during Sunday Night Football vs. the Seattle Seahawks. If the Sunday Night Football contest between the Seattle Seahawks and the Pittsburgh Steelers was not doing it for you, check out this fan running onto Heinz Field like he had nothing left to lose.
NFL
Bleacher Report

NFL Trade Rumors: Bills, Seahawks, Giants, More Eying CBs; Broncos Possible Sellers

Cornerbacks are in high demand ahead of the Nov. 2 NFL trade deadline and the Denver Broncos could be a good match for teams. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks, New York Jets, Houston Texans and New York Giants are among the squads who have "monitored the cornerback market" this season.
NFL
NBC Sports

Russell Wilson out several weeks after surgery on injured finger

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson underwent surgery on his injured finger Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. The procedure, which was performed by noted hand specialist Dr. Steven Shin, stabilized Wilson’s finger with screws. It will keep Wilson out for several weeks. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports the Sehaawks are...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Seattle Seahawks will not sign QB Blake Bortles, report states

After working out for the Seattle Seahawks Tuesday, veteran quarterback Blake Bortles will not sign with the team for now, reports Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. Bortles also worked out with the Atlanta Falcons back in the summer. Bortles worked out for Seattle in light of the injury to starter Russell Wilson, who will miss at least four weeks after suffering an injury to the tendon in his middle finger on his throwing hand. However, the Seahawks do plan on signing another quarterback, per the report.
NFL
Seattle Times

Seahawks DE Darrell Taylor’s CT scans come back ‘clear,’ Pete Carroll says

PITTSBURGH — Seahawks second-year defensive end Darrell Taylor may have escaped significant injury following a scary situation in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 23-20 overtime loss at Pittsburgh. Taylor was carted off the field after he fell to the ground on his back after making a tackle of Steeler running...
NFL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

22K+
Followers
29K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy