How to tell if a designer bag is authentic

For some, lockdown was an endless parade of binge-watching and binge-eating. Not for Jake Arnold. The interior designer, 31, who made THR’s 2019 Top 20 designers list, managed to launch virtual platform The Expert (theexpert.com) with entrepreneur Leo Seigal (co-founder of Represent, Pop & Suki and Prizeo).
The site directly connects interior designers with consumers for video consultation calls. It offers unprecedented access to a list of 100 names including Hollywood favorites Martyn Lawrence Bullard, Jamie Bush, Joy Moyler, Kishani Perera, DISC Interiors, Jeff Andrews, and Woodson & Rummerfield. Arnold unveiled it in between working on projects for high-profile clients, including...
Comments / 0