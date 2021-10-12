How to tell if a designer bag is authentic

The change in season can play havoc with our complexions, as our skin reacts to not only the colder climate but the environment around us (think central heating and hot showers). You may notice your skin feeling dry, uncomfortable or tight, or you may be suffering from inflammation.Just as we switch up our wardrobe at this time of year, applying an extra layer to your skincare routine in the form of a night oil will boost hydration levels and comfort the skin.“Oils don’t actually hydrate the skin,” explains consultant dermatologist Dr Sharon Wong. “They are occlusives, meaning they act as...

SKIN CARE ・ 13 HOURS AGO