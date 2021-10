Manchester United’s defeat to Leicester made it one point from their last three games and left them sixth in the Premier League – but is it time to panic?Having previously lost to Aston Villa and drawn with Everton, United have 14 points from their opening eight games, with a tough run of fixtures coming up.Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United sides have a history of starting the season slowly – this is actually their best points return through the first eight games under his stewardship.The former Red Devils striker took over, initially as caretaker, mid-season in December 2018, so this is his...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO