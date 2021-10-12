CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19: Positive Infection Rate, Hospitalizations Hold Steady; Latest Rundown By County

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
 7 days ago
The positive COVID-19 infection rate in Connecticut is back below 2 percent as it continues fluctuating daily as the state contends with variants of the virus.

In the latest COVID-19 update released by the state Department of Health on Tuesday, Oct. 12, officials said that 74,213 new COVID-19 tests were administered in Connecticut since Friday, Oct. 10, resulting in 1,473 laboratory-confirmed cases for a positive infection rate of 1.98 percent.

No new COVID-19 patients were hospitalized, leaving 234 still being treated for the virus statewide. The latest number of virus-related deaths statewide released on Thursday, Oct. 9 was 8,667.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, there have been a total of 11.39 million COVID-19 tests administered in Connecticut, which led to a total of 395,481 confirmed cases.

The Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to be the dominant strain in Connecticut, now accounting for more than 96 percent of all new infections, officials noted.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on Oct. 12:

  • Fairfield : 111,001 (11,767 per 100,000 residents);
  • New Haven : 103,448 (12,103);
  • Hartford : 96,358 (10,806);
  • New London : 26,746 (10,085);
  • Litchfield : 16,682 (9,251);
  • Middlesex : 14,599 (8,988);
  • Windham : 12,777 (10,941);
  • Tolland : 11,057 (7,336).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

Daily Voice

