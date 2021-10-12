Saint Luke’s Health System raises minimum wage again

For the second straight year, Saint Luke’s Health System has announced an increase to its minimum wage.

Saint Luke’s will pay its frontline employees a minimum of $17.50 per hour, effective the first pay period in November.

The health system announced a minimum-wage increase to $15 an hour last November.

Saint Luke’s Health System President and CEO Dr. Melinda L. Estes also announced a $2,000 “thank you” bonus for all employees to be paid by early December “in recognition of their hard work and commitment as we’ve managed through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a news release.

“There is no question 2020 and 2021 have not been what any of us expected or wanted,” Estes said in a statement from Saint Luke’s. “But in this time of hardship and crisis, our employees continue to do all they can to ensure our patients and community are cared for and protected. The actions announced today come from a place of deep gratitude, and a commitment to recognize and reward those who have done the hard work and sacrificed to fulfill our mission, care for our patients and create a healthier community for us all. I am proud to be able to express our sincere appreciation in such a tangible and meaningful way.”

Employees at Saint Luke’s also will receive a paid, floating day off for community service — dubbed Social Impact Day.

Finally, Saint Luke’s is offering a PTO buyback opportunity and enhanced leave benefits, which should make it easier for employees to care for a sick family member.

Estes said the new benefits package is “designed to express appreciation and reward them for their hard work, dedication and sacrifice as they’ve cared for patients throughout the pandemic.”