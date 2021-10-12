CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Couple celebrates the end of NSW's lockdown by getting married but has to tie the knot at the Queensland border with their celebrant stuck on the other side

By Manoli Luxford
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 10 days ago

A NSW couple has celebrated the end of lockdown by getting married but were forced to tie the knot at the Queensland border.

The pair live on the NSW side of the border in Tweed Heads while their celebrant was stuck on the opposite side in Queensland.

The celebrant officiated the ceremony while leaning over the barrier as the bride and groom in wedding attire said 'I do' surrounded by family and friends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F1grg_0cPDUKUv00
A NSW couple has celebrated the end of lockdown by getting married but were forced to tie the knot at the Queensland border 

Petals were thrown at the end of the ceremony by flower girls before the couple made the marriage official by signing the registry with the celebrant on top of the orange blockade.

The bride and groom decided to hold their wedding at the border due to the uncertainty of ever-changing Covid-19 restrictions.

'We've been organising it (the wedding) for quite some time but everything kept changing on a daily basis as we all know,' the groom, named Hugh, told Nine News.

'Love will prevail, so we had to do it right here at the border.'

NSW was finally released from lockdown at 12.01am on Monday after the state reached 70 per cent vaccination last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EaDYz_0cPDUKUv00
Petals were thrown at the end of the ceremony by flower girls before the couple made the marriage official by signing the registry with the celebrant on top of the orange blockade 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bf6Ab_0cPDUKUv00
Queensland still remains shut to NSW residents with exceptions required to cross the border with no date set for it being reopened 

Most businesses around the state reopened their doors to vaccinated residents, the 5km radius was lifted, and those in regional areas can travel across the state.

However, Queensland still remains shut to NSW residents with exceptions required to cross the border with no date set for it being reopened.

People from NSW are allowed to cross the border if they are classified as essential workers but must have at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose.

Freight and logistics workers must have a Queensland border declaration pass, a negative Covid test result, and at least one vaccine dose.

Travel across the border is also allowed for essential purposes such as school and medical care, but travelling for recreation or social visits is still not allowed.

Queensland recorded no new locally acquired cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ogaAO_0cPDUKUv00
People from NSW are allowed to cross the border if they are classified as essential workers or are travelling for an essential purpose such as schooling or for medical care

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Australian woman is forced to move to a Pacific Island after her partner was denied an exemption to reunite with her 17 times over 551 DAYS despite there NEVER being a case of Covid in his country

An Australian nurse was kept apart from her sweetheart for 551 days, who was deemed an unacceptable travel risk - even though his country has never had a local case of Covid. Stephanie Wheeler finally gave up and moved from Newcastle to her partner Tommy Esau's hometown, Honiara, in the Solomon Islands after he was denied an exemption from Australia's ban on international arrivals 17 times.
RELATIONSHIPS
CBS News

Couple gets wedding redo 77 years after tying the knot

A hospice caregiver in Iowa found out the couple she was caring for were married 77 years ago – but had no photos to commemorate the event. When she found out the bride didn't even get to wear a wedding dress, she decided to help them redo their wedding day.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Kids in masks, Melbourne Cup joy and NSW FINALLY ending 100 days of lockdown – here’s everything you need to know about Australia’s latest Covid news

* NSW will end 100 days of lockdown on Monday as other jurisdictions under stay-at-home orders gear up to follow suit. * Federal Labor's Tanya Plibersek believes mask wearing for primary school students where possible will be important as NSW children return to class, as is proper ventilation for their rooms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Sydney celebrates freedom as lockdown lifts – in pictures

Fully vaccinated cafe, pub, cinema and gym goers are among those making the most of eased Covid-19 restrictions after NSW passed its 70% double vaccination target. The new freedoms include allowing visitors to the home, abandoning the 5km travel limit and the reopening of most retail and service businesses.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nsw#Queensland#Celebrant#Marriages#Tweed Heads#Nine News#Covid
kgns.tv

Couple ties the knot at Cici’s restaurant in Kentucky

LAREDO, TX (CNN) - A couple of lovebirds in northern Kentucky tied the knot during a surprise wedding at their favorite pizzeria. Eliza Wilde decided to surprise her Cici’s loving fiancé Jon Kenyon by planning the ceremony at the restaurant. Company president Jeff Hetsel was moved by their love story,...
KENTUCKY STATE
BBC

Covid Australia: Sydney celebrates end of 107-day lockdown

Australia's largest city, Sydney, has emerged from Covid lockdown after almost four months, with locals celebrating a range of new freedoms. People queued for pubs and shops that opened at midnight on Monday. Many others have been enjoying anticipated reunions with relatives and friends. Household visits and travel had been...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Country
Australia
BBC

Melbourne: Celebrations as city exits sixth lockdown

Australia is hoping it has said goodbye to lockdowns after its second-largest city, Melbourne, became the final state capital to reopen. More than five million people are celebrating new freedoms, such as visits to cafes and other households. Melburnians have endured six lockdowns and more than 260 days under restrictions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

A lorra, lorra love! Couple who met on Blind Date in 1988 are smitten as ever as they celebrate 30 years since they married with Cilla Black looking on

A couple who met on ITV's Blind Date in 1988 have proved doubters wrong by celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary. Londoners Alex, 56, and Sue Tatham, 55, who first laid eyes on each other on the Cilla Black show 33 years ago, marked the milestone with a ballet performance and dinner on 19 October.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
KING-5

Extreme Wedding: Sammamish couple ties the knot atop Mount Rainier

Jugal and Devin Parikh's love story began like a lot of others. They met online and decided to have coffee. "I saw all of his adventure photos. And he had all of these hiking, climbing and outdoorsy photos on his profile, which was very different and unique," shared Devin. Nineteen...
SAMMAMISH, WA
hvmag.com

Hudson Valley Elope Helps Couples Tie the Knot in the Great Outdoors

This photographer-officiant team plans ceremonies in natural settings like Minnewaska, Little Stony Point, and Mohonk Preserve. In the Hudson Valley, love is always in the air. Couples have a slew of options for planning their special days. From rustic barns to grand outdoor affairs, the region boasts incredibly unique venues. Wineries, Christmas tree farms, and even drive-in movie theaters have hosted ceremonies.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
restorationnewsmedia.com

Which couples tied the knot in Wilson last month?

The Wilson County Register of Deeds Office issued the following marriage licenses in the month of Se... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Guardian

Melbourne’s lockdown ends today. What are your new freedoms in Victoria under the Covid reopening rules?

On Friday, Melbourne will exit its sixth lockdown, after 70% of people aged over 16 in Victoria have received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. After 77 days of tough restrictions, students will return to class part-time, fully vaccinated people will be able to get haircuts, and groups will be able to gather outdoors in larger numbers and have visitors in the homes.
RETAIL
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

252K+
Followers
3K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy