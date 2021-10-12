Couple celebrates the end of NSW's lockdown by getting married but has to tie the knot at the Queensland border with their celebrant stuck on the other side

A NSW couple has celebrated the end of lockdown by getting married but were forced to tie the knot at the Queensland border.

The pair live on the NSW side of the border in Tweed Heads while their celebrant was stuck on the opposite side in Queensland.

The celebrant officiated the ceremony while leaning over the barrier as the bride and groom in wedding attire said 'I do' surrounded by family and friends.

Petals were thrown at the end of the ceremony by flower girls before the couple made the marriage official by signing the registry with the celebrant on top of the orange blockade.

The bride and groom decided to hold their wedding at the border due to the uncertainty of ever-changing Covid-19 restrictions.

'We've been organising it (the wedding) for quite some time but everything kept changing on a daily basis as we all know,' the groom, named Hugh, told Nine News.

'Love will prevail, so we had to do it right here at the border.'

NSW was finally released from lockdown at 12.01am on Monday after the state reached 70 per cent vaccination last week.

Queensland still remains shut to NSW residents with exceptions required to cross the border with no date set for it being reopened

Most businesses around the state reopened their doors to vaccinated residents, the 5km radius was lifted, and those in regional areas can travel across the state.

However, Queensland still remains shut to NSW residents with exceptions required to cross the border with no date set for it being reopened.

People from NSW are allowed to cross the border if they are classified as essential workers but must have at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose.

Freight and logistics workers must have a Queensland border declaration pass, a negative Covid test result, and at least one vaccine dose.

Travel across the border is also allowed for essential purposes such as school and medical care, but travelling for recreation or social visits is still not allowed.

Queensland recorded no new locally acquired cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday.