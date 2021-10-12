CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Al Horford tests positive for COVID-19, status for season opener unclear

 7 days ago
The Celtics have a COVID problem just over a week away from their season opener.

After Jaylen Brown tested positive for COVID-19 last week, the team announced Tuesday that Al Horford has as well, and is now in isolation.

Since the season opener is just eight days away, it's unclear whether or not he will be able to play.

On top of Brown and Horford, Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum, Josh Richardson, Dennis Schroder will not play against Orlando Wednesday because of rest.

The Celtics open the season against the Knicks next Wednesday night.

ClutchPoints

Celtics big Al Horford joins Jaylen Brown in COVID-19 protocols

Boston Celtics big-man Al Horford has joined his All-Star teammate, Jaylen Brown, in COVID-19 protocols after testing positive for the virus. Horford and Brown will miss the Celtics’ preseason matchup with the Orlando Magic set for Wednesday. Horford, 35, marks the third known COVID-19 case for the Celtics in recent...
NESN

Here’s When Jaylen Brown, Al Horford Could Return To Celtics After Getting COVID-19

The good news is Jaylen Brown should be eligible to return to the Boston Celtics for the team’s first regular season game. The bad news is Al Horford likely won’t be. The duo both recently tested positive for COVID-19 and have been in quarantine away from the team. Brown is asymptomatic, and coach Ime Udoka provided an update on Horford after the Celtics got word of the veteran big’s diagnosis.
chatsports.com

Udoka on Al Horford returning for opening night: “It’s going to be very close”

Head coach Ime Udoka spoke before Wednesday night’s game between the Boston Celtics and the Orlando Magic for the first time since Al Horford tested positive for COVID-19, and as expected due to the timing of the announcement, there’s a strong chance that Horford could miss the season opener against the New York Knicks.
