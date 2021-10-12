Al Horford tests positive for COVID-19, status for season opener unclear

The Celtics have a COVID problem just over a week away from their season opener.

After Jaylen Brown tested positive for COVID-19 last week, the team announced Tuesday that Al Horford has as well, and is now in isolation.

Since the season opener is just eight days away, it's unclear whether or not he will be able to play.

On top of Brown and Horford, Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum, Josh Richardson, Dennis Schroder will not play against Orlando Wednesday because of rest.

The Celtics open the season against the Knicks next Wednesday night.