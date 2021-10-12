CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Missouri students can now ‘test to stay’ to remain in classroom after COVID exposure

By Tessa Weinberg
Missouri Independent
Missouri Independent
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pWk6I_0cPDUF5I00

Missouri students and teachers identified as being exposed to a coronavirus case in school may now be permitted to remain in class if they continue to test negative for the virus and properly wear a mask.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) updated its school reopening guidance Friday to include the new “test to stay” option.

The modified quarantine policy allows students who are identified as a close contact to remain in school if they don’t develop COVID-19 symptoms, continue to wear a face mask in school for 14 days after exposure and receive at least three negative rapid COVID-19 tests in the first week of exposure.

Whether to allow the “test to stay” option is ultimately at the local public health department’s discretion, and the student must not have been exposed to the virus from a member of their household, the guidance notes.

“Again, it’s still recommended for these individuals to quarantine outside of the school setting. But again, they can stay in school and participate in extracurricular activities as long as the criteria are met” John Bos, with the Department of Health and Senior Services, said during a webinar Tuesday where DESE and state health department officials answered school districts’ questions.

Department of Health and Senior Services Director Donald Kauerauf told The Independent late last month that the revised quarantine model was one the state was evaluating “that allows kids to stay in school.”

“A routine Test to Stay quarantine response protocol, with daily testing in an environment where masks are consistently used, has been shown to be generally equivalent to quarantine for school-based contacts, and a safe alternative to at-home isolation,” the state’s school reopening guidance reads.

A growing number of schools nationwide have implemented the modified quarantine policy that relies on regular testing. However, it’s not endorsed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which notes on its website that when it comes to allowing close contacts to stay in school it “does not have enough evidence at this time to support this approach.”

Under the new “test to stay” option , a student would need to test negative when identified as a close contact, and then receive a minimum of two negative COVID tests results in the first week of exposure. Preferably, the follow-up tests would occur on two non-consecutive days of the school week, for example on a Wednesday and Friday.

If a student is participating in extracurricular activities, like sports, daily testing is recommended. At a minimum, a rapid antigen test should be taken on the day of the extracurricular activity, the state’s guidance notes.

The new quarantine option comes after the state first announced last November that it would be relaxing the CDC’s 14-day quarantine guidelines and allow students and staff who were in close contact to not quarantine if both individuals were wearing masks “appropriately” at the time of the exposure.

Currently, students, teachers and staff identified as close contacts are also not required to quarantine if they are fully vaccinated and don’t develop symptoms or have had COVID-19 within the previous three months and have recovered, state guidance notes .

If a student does not meet the guidelines for those options, they must quarantine at home for the full recommended 14 days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QUP60_0cPDUF5I00

An infographic outlining the quarantine options students, teachers and staff may utilize to remain in school after a COVID exposure. (Screenshot of Department of Elementary and Secondary Education presentation)

When asked if districts may use other quarantine options not outlined by the state to keep unmasked, unvaccinated students in class, Kauerauf shot down that request.

“We are constantly looking at additional options that we can roll out,” Kauerauf said during Tuesday’s call, “but we are comfortable with currently the four options we have.”

The state has directed schools to a screening testing program it’s launched backed by nearly $185 million in federal funds. The program, being operated by Ginkgo Bioworks Inc. , a Boston-based biotechnology company, has seen a slight uptick in schools participating since the start of the school year .

As of Tuesday, 17 school districts were participating, or 68 schools overall, according to the state’s dashboard — a tiny fraction of the more than 500 districts and charter schools in the state.

Schools can also order rapid antigen tests from the state health department, and supplemental funding is offered to districts participating in either testing option.

Mallory McGowin, a spokeswoman for DESE, said during Tuesday’s webinar that there are “constrained supplies” of the rapid antigen test cards, and urged schools to request only the number of test kits they need for two weeks at a time. Increased demand for rapid COVID tests in recent weeks has caused a shortage of supplies nationwide .

According to the state’s dashboard , 379 schools are currently receiving rapid antigen tests from the state, with a total of 179,634 shipped.

The post Missouri students can now ‘test to stay’ to remain in classroom after COVID exposure appeared first on Missouri Independent .

Comments / 1

Related
Missouri Independent

Missouri is exploring a ‘test to stay’ school quarantine option, health director says

With thousands of students quarantined in the first weeks of the new school year, Missouri’s health director said the state is exploring a new strategy that aims to keep kids in class through regular testing. Donald Kauerauf, the new director of the Department of Health and Senior Services, said his agency discussed a new modified […] The post Missouri is exploring a ‘test to stay’ school quarantine option, health director says appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

‘A nightmare’: Missouri schools adapt as labor shortages upend school meal supply chain

Shawndra Taylor had just 12 hours notice when the first truck canceled. In it, contained food to help prepare the 3,000 meals served each day in her school district in Eldon — including items she needed to make dinner for students. Her supplier, Kohl Wholesale in Quincy, Illinois, was too short-staffed. Taylor, the district’s food services […] The post ‘A nightmare’: Missouri schools adapt as labor shortages upend school meal supply chain appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Report shows Missouri schools with low test scores can have high student growth

Schools with a low percentage of students reaching proficient and advanced levels on Missouri standardized tests are also among the ones that have achieved some of the most student growth, according to a new report published Thursday. In an effort to better visualize how students grow academically over time, researchers from the Policy Research in […] The post Report shows Missouri schools with low test scores can have high student growth appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

Missouri changes quarantine policies for exposure to COVID-19

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Students, teachers and staff at Missouri schools who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 will be allowed to stay in school and participate in extracurricular activities if they meet certain criteria, state education officials said. The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education announced...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Education
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
bronx.com

CoViD-19 Testing For Students

Every school will randomly test weekly unvaccinated students, who have submitted consent for testing, at a threshold of ten percent of unvaccinated students per school population (pre-k and kindergarten are excluded). Please note that students must submit a new CoViD-19 testing consent form for the 2021-2022 school year to participate...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antigen Test#Covid#Cdc#Classroom#Dese#The Department Of Health#The Centers For Disease C
beaconjournal.com

Medina County students exposed to COVID-19 can now stay in school if they mask up

Students in Medina County who are exposed to COVID-19 can now stay in class after 96% of those quarantined never tested positive for the respiratory virus. Medina County Health Commissioner Krista Wasowski said the biggest districts — Wadsworth, Medina, Brunswick and Highland — have adopted the new policy, which took effect Oct. 1. She expects all the county’s public school districts to embrace the new option to keep kids in school.
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
stanford.edu

Routine COVID-19 testing can help schools stay open, researchers say

More than 50 million American children have returned to in-classroom learning after more than a year stuck at home because of the pandemic. And that means millions of parents are crossing their fingers, hoping their little ones will stay safe in school and not become infected. Even as cases caused...
EDUCATION
ksgf.com

State Changes School Guidelines After Exposure To COVID-19

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri education officials say students, teachers and staff who were directly exposed to someone with the coronavirus will be allowed to stay in school and participate in sports and extracurricular activities if they follow new guidelines. The new “test to stay” rules announced Tuesday say...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Santa Cruz Sentinel

One loophole remains in student COVID vaccination mandate

Nevada Joint Union High School District Superintendent Brett McFadden expects the vast majority of his students and staff to abide by the COVID-19 vaccine mandate issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Oct. 1. But he also expects around 10 of his employees to quit out of personal or political opposition...
SACRAMENTO, CA
tsl.news

Campus events canceled after six Pomona students test positive for COVID-19

Pomona College went a month without reporting a single positive COVID-19 test among students — but that achievement ended this week when six students tested positive. Three of the cases may be connected to a social gathering which took place last weekend, Dean of Students Avis Hinkson and Treasurer Robert Goldberg said in a Thursday email.
POMONA, CA
Hutch Post

Quarantined students at PHMS can now join Stay to Learn testing

BUHLER — The situation regarding testing capacity has improved enough for Buhler USD 313 to change some of its policy regarding Prairie Hills Middle School. According to a Facebook message from USD 313 Superintendent Cindy Couchman Thursday, all PHMS students who had to quarantine due to a lack of test capacity are allowed to join the tested group as of Friday, October 8th.
BUHLER, KS
Missouri Independent

Missouri Independent

2K+
Followers
520
Post
555K+
Views
ABOUT

The Missouri Independent is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering state government, politics and policy. It is staffed by veteran Missouri reporters and is dedicated to its mission of relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Jefferson City are made and their impact on individuals across the Show-Me State. Our journalists adhere to the ethics guidelines of the Society of Professional Journalists and the National Press Photographers Association, as well as the practices embraced by organizations like the Associated Press, ProPublica and The Center for Investigative Reporting. The Independent is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence, and all editorial decisions are made by our journalists. Donors have no influence over content.

 https://missouriindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy