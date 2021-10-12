CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elementary School Teacher Threatened School Shooting Over COVID Precautions, Authorities Say

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
 7 days ago
An elementary school teacher has been arrested and is facing criminal charges after threatening a school shooting, according to authorities.

Chad Gerrick, 50, of York, was apprehended following a conversation with administrators about a plastic COVID-19 barrier he had installed in his classroom at Sinking Springs Elementary.

The plastic barrier had been removed by maintenance, which frustrated Gerrick to the point where he started the discussion with the administration on Oct. 8., according to an affidavit obtained by CBS21.

Gerrick was reportedly overheard saying, "If I get COVID, I will shoot all them [expletive]," and "I don't care how sick I am, I will come into school and spread COVID to everyone that I can."

He also mentioned shooting people at the Central York Educational Service Center, according to court documents.

He was suspended by the acting superintendent of the York Central School District.

The Central York School District is cooperating with an investigation by the Northern Regional Police Department.

"Please be assured at no point was there a risk to the safety of our students and staff at Sinking Springs Elementary," school officials said in a statement regarding the incident.

Gerrick has worked as a math teacher at the school for 18 years, according to his LinkedIn.

A search warrant of his parked car outside the school did not yield any weapons, according to police.

Nine long guns and one pistol were seized by police during a search of Gerrick's home in West Manchester Township.

He has been charged with a misdemeanor for Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, according to his court docket.

Gerrick was released on $25,000 bail.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey L. Oberdorf on Oct. 22 at 9 a.m.

Daily Voice

