Odyssey Resorts to manage Lutsen Sea Villas on North Shore

Starting with a fresh idea, Rachel Amundson has grown the concept and reach of Minnetonka-based Nautical Bowls into a major player on the Minnesota food scene. After she and her husband, Bryant, enjoyed acai bowls in Southern California, the couple realized that type of healthy, tasty option was lacking in the Twin Cities. They set out to change that, and they’ve more than succeeded in that goal.

MINNETONKA, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO