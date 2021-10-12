CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyga Arrested on Suspicion of Felony Domestic Violence

By Chris Willman
Variety
Variety
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IGKmd_0cPDTcE600

The rapper Tyga — real name: Michael Stevenson — was arrested Tuesday morning and booked by the L.A. Police Department’s Hollywood division after surrendering on charges of felony domestic violence.

The LAPD confirmed the arrest in a tweet. He was subsequently seen leaving the Hollywood station after posting bail, which had been reported at $50,000.

Camaryn Swanson, Tyga’s ex-girlfriend, had posted photos and video of herself on Instagram appearing injured around her left eye. “I’ve been emotionally, mentally and physically abused and I’m not hiding it anymore,” she wrote in one caption to her Instagram Story images. “I’m so embarrassed and ashamed it had to get to this but I have to stand up for myself,” Swanson wrote in another.

The alleged altercation took place in the early morning hours Monday. TMZ was first to post about the incident, reporting that “a source very close to the rapper” said Swanson had showed up at the rapper’s home around 3 a.m. Monday “shouting” and “yelling” but was allowed into the house. In response to that TMZ report, Swanson wrote, “I didn’t show up ‘screaming’ or uninvited. When I tried to leave, he physically assaulted and refused to let me leave for hours.”

Later, after Swanson left the home, she reported the incident to police, who were rebuffed in an an attempt to speak with Tyga on Monday.  He was reported to have turned himself in Tuesday after refusing to cooperate the day before, and TMZ posted photos of a masked Tyga leaving the station after bailing out, declining to answer waiting photographers’ questions.

Tyga had most recently been in the limelight when he was revealed as a participant on “The Masked Singer” Sept. 30, after performing in a dalmatian costume.

The rapper has had his share of legal trouble, having been sued in 2018 for back rent. and again in 2020 by a landlord last November who filed paperwork charging he’d run up a six-figure sum in damages as well as substantial back rent. Tyga’s lawyer denied the charges.

The performer signed a new deal with Columbia Records in October 2019 and released the “Golden Hour” album in June 2020. His most recent top 10 hit was “Taste” in 2018, which was certified seven-times platinum.

Tyga’s publicist did not immediately return a request for comment.

