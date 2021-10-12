CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

British No 2 Cam Norrie seeks to equal Novak Djokovic's main-draw wins this season by beating Tommy Paul and reaching the last eight at the BNP Paribas Open

By Mike Dickson
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

One more victory and Cam Norrie will be able to claim that he has the same number of main-draw wins this season as Novak Djokovic.

He can pull ahead of the great Serb if he beats American Tommy Paul on Wednesday night to make the quarter-finals of the BNP Paribas Open, in the process notching up No 45.

Of course, Djokovic can point to the superior calibre of his results at mostly bigger events but the figure is still testament to the sheer volume of conquests the British No 2 has racked up in 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FtVfl_0cPDTRSz00
Cam Norrie takes on American Tommy Paul in bid to reach the last eight at Indian Wells

On Tuesday night, Andy Murray was trying to join him in the fourth round as he tackled world No 4 Alex Zverev.

Norrie’s latest victory came in California when he broke down the human brick wall that is Roberto Bautista Agut. A match which began in a howling desert wind ended with him beating the Spaniard 6-4, 5-7, 6-3.

‘It’s one of the best wins of the year for me,’ said the 26-year-old left-hander.

‘It was such tough conditions at the start compared to the other day, so slow, he competed unbelievably but I sneaked over the line at the end.’

With Murray expressing optimism about his physical condition and Norrie and Dan Evans firmly entrenched, it becomes quite foreseeable that Britain could have four men competing at the top of the game next year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CHkIR_0cPDTRSz00
Norrie claimed 'one of his best wins this year' by beating Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut

The somewhat forgotten Kyle Edmund, who has been as high as 14th in the world, is currently training for a comeback after knee surgery.

It is probably too late for him to return for this regular season but he has set his sights on being ready for the Scotland versus England team match, being promoted by Jamie Murray, in Aberdeen before Christmas.

Assuming he is over his problems Edmund should climb the rankings with relative speed.

Liam Broady is closing in on a place in the singles top 100 while Joe Salisbury is within range of becoming the world doubles No 1.

Meanwhile, tennis security chiefs have confirmed that two matches at Wimbledon were among those flagged up as having corruption concerns this summer. In their latest quarterly update the Tennis Integrity Unit said two at SW19 and two at the US Open were being investigated.

In July, German newspaper Die Welt suggested the alerts at the All England Club involved a first-round men’s doubles and singles match. However, an ‘alert’ does not signify for certain that corruption has been detected.

