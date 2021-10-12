CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner, Producer on ‘Transformers’ Movies, Dies at 58

By Pat Saperstein
Variety
Variety
 7 days ago
Hasbro chairman and CEO Brian Goldner , who served as executive producer or producer on toy-related films such as the “ Transformers ” movies, “G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra” and “My Little Pony: The Movie,” has died, the company announced . He was 58.

Goldner joined Hasbro in 2000 and helped the company move into the film business with titles based on toys including Battleship and Ouija board in addition to the Transformers, My Little Pony and G.I. Joe. Titles currently in development include “Monopoly,” “Clue” and “Dungeons & Dragons.”

Goldner disclosed last year that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2014. He stepped down from Hasbro on Sunday. “After careful consideration, I have decided to take a medical leave to focus on my health,” Goldner said in a statement Sunday. “I feel confident knowing the Company will be in the skilled hands of Rich Stoddart as Interim CEO, our highly experienced management team and the best employees in the business.”

He led the company’s acquisition of eOne in 2019, adding franchises such as Peppa Pig and PJ Masks to the portfolio.

Brian Robbins, president and CEO of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon, said in a statement, “On behalf of everyone at Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon, we are saddened by the news of Brian Goldner’s passing, and our thoughts are with his family. Brian was an incredible partner and collaborator with us on so many beloved franchise titles including GI Joe and Transformers, and he was a visionary leader in evolving Hasbro into a global content company. He will be sorely missed.”

Rich Stoddart, interim CEO of Hasbro, said “Since joining the Company more than two decades ago, Brian has been the heart and soul of Hasbro. As a charismatic and passionate leader in both the play and entertainment industries, Brian’s work brought joy and laughter to children and families around the world. His visionary leadership, kindness, and generosity made him beloved by the Hasbro community and everyone he touched. On behalf of the Hasbro family, we extend our deepest, heartfelt condolences to his wife, daughter, and entire family.”

