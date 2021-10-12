CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearfield County, PA

Clearfield woman sentenced for involvement in husband’s death

By Kelsey Rogers, Greg Bock
 7 days ago

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield woman has been sentenced to 302-604 days in prison for involuntary manslaughter charges in the death of her husband.

Kimberly Sue Williams was sentenced for involuntary manslaughter and recklessly endangering another person. She originally claimed that her husband Ronald Williams Jr. was disabled from a stroke and shot himself in 2019.

ORIGINAL STORY: Clearfield Woman allegedly murdered husband, claimed suicide

Kimberly Williams will also have three years of probation, according to Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers. She was in jail for 604 days while awaiting trial and was found guilty in June.

According to the charges filed in 2019 , police started to investigate the situation after receiving information that Ronald was looking to change his will. Police also stated that Kimberly reached out to tell them an autopsy wasn’t required to do Ronald’s death being a suicide.

WTAJ

WTAJ

