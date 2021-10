There were two openings on the Cedar Hills City Council. Laura Ellison was definitely my first choice. She was a current member of the council and had strong qualifications. After that, though, I was stuck. There were four other people to choose from — and both Alexandra McEwen and Tyler Brocious seemed like good candidates to me. I couldn’t decide which one would get my remaining vote.

CEDAR HILLS, UT ・ 8 DAYS AGO