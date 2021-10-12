CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robin Givens Returns as Darlene Merriman in HBO Max’s ‘Head of the Class’ Reboot (VIDEO)

By Paige Strout, TV Insider
Ashe County's Newspaper
 7 days ago

Thirty-five years after the original series, the 1980s sitcom Head of the Class is getting the revival treatment on HBO Max. From executive producer Bill Lawrence (Ted Lasso, Scrubs), original cast member Robin Givens (Riverdale) will return to her role as Darlene Merriman for the family comedy series, which premieres on November 4.

