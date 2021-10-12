Alan Wake Remastered Rated for Switch by ESRB
The recently released Alan Wake Remastered for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One Xbox Series X|S, and PC has been rated for the Nintendo Switch by the ESRB. The rating itself doesn’t hold any significant new information or the like. However, since a Nintendo Switch version of the game has not been officially commented on, and it is the only major platform lacking the title, this eventual confirmation will finally make it available on all platforms.noisypixel.net
Comments / 0