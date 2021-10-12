CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Alan Wake Remastered Rated for Switch by ESRB

By Orpheus Joshua
noisypixel.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe recently released Alan Wake Remastered for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One Xbox Series X|S, and PC has been rated for the Nintendo Switch by the ESRB. The rating itself doesn’t hold any significant new information or the like. However, since a Nintendo Switch version of the game has not been officially commented on, and it is the only major platform lacking the title, this eventual confirmation will finally make it available on all platforms.

noisypixel.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for nearly a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Alan Wake Remastered Direct Graphics Comparison on the Xbox Platforms

A video from “ElAnalisteDebBits” compares the graphics of Alan Wake remastered directly with each other on the Xbox platforms. The Xbox One comes to 900p at 30 frames per second and the Xbox One X to 1440p at 30 frames per second. The Xbox Series S shoots 1080p at 60 frames per second and the Xbox Series X 1440p at 60 frames per second.
VIDEO GAMES
twistedvoxel.com

Alan Wake Remastered Original vs. New Version Comparison: How Well Does It Hold Up?

Alan Wake Remastered is revamped version of the Xbox 360 release that was also available on PC, but is this new upgrade worth the price?. While Remedy Entertainment has shared an official comparison video, we now have a more detailed comparison between the original release of the game and the remastered version. While some of the changes do look a lot better, others can lead to a little downgrade especially with the way Alan Wake’s character model has been overhauled.
VIDEO GAMES
segmentnext.com

Alan Wake Remastered Episode 4 Collectibles Locations Guide

Alan Wake Remastered has a lot of collectibles and trophies. In this guide, we will be covering the locations of all the collectibles you are going to find in Alan Wake Remastered Episode 4: The Truth. Alan Wake Remastered Episode 4 Collectibles Locations. In Episode 4 the different collectibles you...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Esrb#Xbox Series X#The Nintendo Switch
wccftech.com

Alan Wake Remastered PC Graphics RTX 3080 Comparison Shows Increased Geometry But Somewhat Underwhelming Character Models and Lighting

A new Alan Wake Remastered PC graphics comparison has surfaced, comparing the original version to the remastered one running on an NVIDIA RTX 3080 GPU. Yesterday we already covered an Xbox comparison video, and today, YouTube channel “ElAnalistaDeBits” has shared a PC comparison video. Yesterday’s comparison already highlighted some of the remaster’s issues on Xbox consoles, and today’s PC comparison shows that, although the PC version appears to be somewhat better than the console versions, various aspects could still be improved. Main improvements of this remaster include improved texturing, lighting, and increased geometry, but modeling of the characters and the new lighting feel somewhat disappointing with, for instance, the foliage having lost some of its charm due to the new lighting.
VIDEO GAMES
Vice

Cult Game 'Alan Wake' Just Gets Better With Age

Without meaning to, I keep playing the new, remastered Alan Wake in the dark. Now that the sun sets earlier, when I sit down on the couch to play after work, the world descends into darkness while I play. It's like the game's darkness that inhabits the game's forests and mineshafts has reached out from the screen to consume me, ushering me further into Alan Wake's journey through its own history.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Crysis Remastered Trilogy Release Date COUNTDOWN: Launch and Start Time in U.S., U.K., and Australia for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch

The much-anticipated release of the Crysis Remastered Trilogy is almost upon us. With Crytek confirming that the game is due for imminent release, we’ve got all the information you need to prepare yourself for launch day. So strap in, and get ready for everything you need to know about the Crysis Remastered Trilogy release date.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

How Alan Wake Remastered strikes a balance between new and old

“Remaster” can be a nebulous term in video games, covering anything from direct ports on modern platforms to wholesale graphical overhauls. Alan Wake Remastered, which was released this week, lands somewhere in the middle and feels like an appropriate use of the term. The Xbox 360 action thriller from 2010 hasn’t been changed all that much, but Remedy and co-developer D3T have done enough to make it feel more at home on current hardware.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Amazon
pixelkin.org

Learn about the positive benefits of playing games in ESRB free webinar

The Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) is hosting a free webinar, “Harnessing the Positive Power of Video Games.” The webinar takes place today at 9am Pacific/11am Eastern, and lasts for one hour. Registration is free at the ESRB website. The virtual panel features ESRB president Patricia Vance, along with Dr....
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

What is the Nintendo Switch OLED’s refresh rate?

There’s a new Nintendo Switch in town, improving all the shortcomings of its previous generation. Named after its display technology, the Nintendo Switch OLED is looking to offer a more robust gaming experience. In addition to the new OLED screen, there are some quality-of-life improvements, like the LAN cable compatibility....
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Alan Wake Remastered Detailed Technical Analysis

The Digital Foundry colleagues also did a detailed technical analysis Alan Wake remastered compiled. This shows that Remedy is basically based on the 2012 PC version and it made sense for current consoles. Alan Wake remastered will be available on October 5 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Alan Wake Remastered’ QR codes point towards a sequel

QR codes hidden in Alan Wake Remastered suggest that rumours of a potential sequel may be accurate. Alan Wake Remastered released earlier this week and updated Remedy’s 10-year-old game to modern standards. Throughout the game are billboards that received facelifts like the rest of the game. However, the billboards now also have QR codes on them. When scanned, these codes link to unlisted YouTube videos from Remedy that match the style of Control’s easter egg and show Alan at his desk.
VIDEO GAMES
Vice

A Decade Later, 'Alan Wake Remastered' Remains a Gripping Thriller

The pitch black darkness that spreads through the nightmarish dreamscapes in Alan Wake feels familiar at first. It is often both the source and symptom of evil, a foul miasma that can only be dispersed by the healing purity of light. Even in its amorphous form, this darkness has somehow given shape to the sheer force of malevolence, draping the world of Alan Wake in a morbid lightlessness, possessing innocents and turning them into soulless husks menacing the titular hero. To fend them off means having to wield light itself, be it through the piercing beam of a flashlight or the explosive flare of a flash grenade. It all seems to impart a classic tale on morality: that if the darkness is dangerous, then the light will bring salvation.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TrendHunter.com

Remastered Video Game Collections

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of 'Grand Theft Auto III,' Rockstar Games has announced that it will be launching the 'Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.'. The commemorative product is a three-in-one package that will include remastered versions of the classic GTA videogames: 'Grand Theft Auto III,'...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy