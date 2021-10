It was a rollercoaster of a day for the Pittsburgh Steelers as they played host to the Denver Broncos in Week 5. The 27-19 win saw flashes of prime Ben Roethlisberger, who threw for two touchdowns and 253 yards in what is potentially his final season. While Pittsburgh came out with the victory, it came at a price as wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster left the contest due to injury and it appears like the Steelers will be without him for quite some time.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO