The official Twitter account for the newest upcoming mobile entry in the Tales franchise, Tales of Luminaria, has shared the title’s eighteenth character introduction trailer. This brief 1-minute trailer showcases Bastien Forge, described as “A fearless fighter who dominates the battlefield with his overwhelming might.” He certainly is courageous, perhaps to a fault. He highly values and enjoys combat, consistently outputting his best efforts. However, there’s the likely chance that his overconfidence in his abilities will lead to his downfall one day. His English voice actor is Christopher R. Sabat.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO