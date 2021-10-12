LIVE Show and Tell 10/13/2021 with hosts @ecken @videopixil #ShowandTell #adafruit #diy

OpenMV Cam H7 R2 – MicroPython Embedded Vision Machine Learning: The OpenMV Cam is like a super powerful microcontroller board with a camera on board that you program in MicroPython. It’s easy to run machine visions algorithms on what the OpenMV Cam sees so you can track colors, detect faces, and more in seconds, and thanks to the embedded functionality, you can then control I/O pins in the real-world. You program the OpenMV Cam in high level MicroPython scripts instead of C/C++. This makes it easier to deal with the complex outputs of machine vision algorithms and working with high level data structures. But you still have total control over your OpenMV Cam and its I/O pins. You can easily trigger taking pictures and video on external events or execute machine vision algorithms to figure out how to control your I/O pins.

