Computer Science

LIVE Show and Tell 10/13/2021 with hosts @ecken @videopixil #ShowandTell #adafruit #diy

By Noe Ruiz
adafruit.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll are welcome, show your 3D printing project, Arduino project, CircuitPython project, Raspberry Pi project, work bench, your work from home desk set up, your cat, your dog, the things your kids made over the last week while home from school. There is no better time to come together, we’ll see you there! and stop by Discord to get the link to join LIVE!

blog.adafruit.com

adafruit.com

Made in NYC 10/6/2021 Featuring a Virtual #Adafruit Factory Tour & #LEDGlasses

Made in NYC Week factory tour (0:02) Manufacturing LED Glasses (3:15) Testing LED Glasses (3:59) Internal view of stencil machine placing PCB support pins (4:06) Stenciling PCBs for the Stereo FM Transmitter (4:21) Solder paste close-up (5:08) Testing the new ATtiny817 Breakout (5:13) Selective solder machine soldering rotary encoders to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
adafruit.com

JP’s Product Pick of the Week 10/5/21 PyRuler @adafruit @johnedgarpark #adafruit #newproductpick

If you missed this week’s livestream of John Park’s Product Pick of the Week, not to worry, here’s the video. This week’s pick is the Adafruit PyRuler – Engineer Reference Ruler with CircuitPython! Watch the video to find out about the Adafruit PyRuler – Engineer Reference Ruler with CircuitPython, how to use it, a live demo, and more.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
#Show And Tell#Diy#Makecode#Cs Discoveries#Code Org#Neopixels#Infrared
adafruit.com

3D Hangouts – Mini LED Matrix, TVA Baton and Flexi Croc @ecken @videopixil

This week @adafruit we’re making an audio reactive LED matrix. For What Are You Prototyping, we have the TVA Baton from Loki with the PropMaker FeatherWing and CircuitPython. For Timelapse Tuesday, we made a print-in-place crocodile, crazy!. Learn Guide. https://learn.adafruit.com/mini-led-matrix-audio-visualizer/. Feather Sense nRF52840. LED Matrix 13×9 IS31FL3741. 3D Files on...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

NEW GUIDE: Pico Four Keypad @adafruit @johnedgarpark #adafruit

NEW GUIDE ALERT! John Park’s Pico Four Keypad Guide is live. Much like the now infamous Stack Overflow The Key copy/paste keypad, this small, beautiful keypad is designed to speed up your most important tasks!. You can build it with some hand wired mechanical keyswitches (no PCB or diode matrix...
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

NEW PRODUCT – Raspberry Pi Zero FPC Camera Cable – 30cm long

This 30cm long camera cable is specifically designed to work with the Raspberry Pi Zero series (including Zero W and Zero WH) Just plug it into your Pi Zero’s camera port and then the other end into one of the official Pi Cameras for photo and video joy. Please note:...
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

NEW VIDEO: Logic Level Shifter – Collin’s Lab Notes #adafruit #collinslabnotes

Logic level shifters translate data between 5V & 3V devices. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
ENGINEERING
adafruit.com

New Video! EyeLights LED Glasses and Driver @ecken @videopixil

Hey folks, for this week’s project video we’re taking look at the new EyeLights LED Glasses panel and driver board. We designed and 3D printed a set of frames for attaching the PCBs. If you’d like to design and model up something unique, please check out our 3D Models of them available on our 3D CAD parts GitHub Repo.
ENGINEERING
adafruit.com

What do sounds look like with a Raspberry Pi Pico? #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

First off, let’s make sure we know what all of those words mean, because “audio spectrogram visualiser” is a bit of a mouthful:. A spectrogram is a way of representing the range of frequencies in a signal and their strength, or “loudness”. For example, a spectrogram could show the mixture of higher and lower frequency sounds that make up the sound of a spoken word.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Earthquake Map Display #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

Fantastic project from CraigAndHeather.net via Hackaday:. When I found out that there was a website on the Internet that tracked earthquakes all over the world in near real time. and made the data freely available I knew I had to build a device to display it. I first built a...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Water Bear Fossilized in Ancient Amber

The researchers at New Jersey Institute of Technology and Harvard University who discovered the fossil published their findings in Proceedings of the Royal Society B on Wednesday. The tardigrade is trapped in fossilized amber mined from La Cumbre, a region of the Dominican Republic known for its amber deposits. The...
SCIENCE
adafruit.com

New Products 10/13/21 feat. Kitty’s Flowers – Pair of Bluetooth Wearable Brooches – Art byPhysicis! @adafruit #adafruit #newproducts

OpenMV Cam H7 R2 – MicroPython Embedded Vision Machine Learning: The OpenMV Cam is like a super powerful microcontroller board with a camera on board that you program in MicroPython. It’s easy to run machine visions algorithms on what the OpenMV Cam sees so you can track colors, detect faces, and more in seconds, and thanks to the embedded functionality, you can then control I/O pins in the real-world. You program the OpenMV Cam in high level MicroPython scripts instead of C/C++. This makes it easier to deal with the complex outputs of machine vision algorithms and working with high level data structures. But you still have total control over your OpenMV Cam and its I/O pins. You can easily trigger taking pictures and video on external events or execute machine vision algorithms to figure out how to control your I/O pins.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Halloween Pumpkin Hack! #ElectronicHalloween

Looking for a simple quick #ElectronicHalloween project? Check out this Halloween Pumpkin guide in the Adafruit Learn system!. Here is a quick project for an electronic halloween pumpkin. With a bit of hacking a $1 plastic pumpkin is upgraded: a sensor embedded in the nose detects when people get close and will play scarey sounds and animates LEDs on the face. The sounds are stored on an SD card so it’s easy to change and customize what the pumpkin says, while the code is written for an Arduino so it’s easy to modify the behavior. I’m going to have this pumpkin outside my door to freak out the little kids who go to daycare nearby. Boo!
COMPUTER SCIENCE

