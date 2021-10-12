West View Building dedicated by Bishop Waddell
The newly-built West View Building on campus was dedicated today by Bishop W. Christopher Waddell, the first counselor in the Presiding Bishopric. The West View Building’s construction was announced in November of 2018, and completed in July 2020. It replaced the Faculty Office Building, and is now home to three departments: economics, statistics and the Maxwell Institute for Religious Scholarship. It has been in service since the fall of 2020.universe.byu.edu
