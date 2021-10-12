Tuesday Things.
1. This is definitely my preferred color palette for fall. Who wants orange pumpkins when you can have PINK?!. 2. Oh hello apple cider slushies! I live for this. 3. Guys when do you want my gift guides? I try not to be influencer-y with my gift guides. I’ve done them for over a decade, long before affiliate links were a thing, and I love sharing them. They are often made up of things in my favorites posts and things I truly have and love, or plan to buy. For years I’ve posted them the second week of November, but with this supply chain stuff – do you want them earlier?www.howsweeteats.com
