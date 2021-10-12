Tuesday Things.

Last week I described my first encounter with Walden Pond when I was nineteen, and was disappointed to find it, well, ordinary. It was, of course, not Walden itself that was disappointing. Like an O.K. movie that is overhyped, I was disappointed by my own expectations, or rather the expectations that Thoreau had raised in me. He had imbued his fictive pond with a promise and vividness that the real, or actual pond, could not possibly live up to. Later I would recognize this as a general rule about art and life, namely, that it is not the place, or the object, or the face on which a work of art is based – Walden, a Greek vase, the Mona Lisa – that is unique and special, but what the creative mind makes of it. It was what Thoreau made of this nice-enough but rather ordinary body of water that made it resonate in my imagination.

