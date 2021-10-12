CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New state bills aim to protect consumers’ rights, including Berman’s auto renewal law

By Town Crier Report
losaltosonline.com
 7 days ago

Gov. Gavin Newsom last week signed a package of consumer financial protection legislation to expand consumer rights and increase transparency. The new laws aim to protect Californians from scams and unscrupulous practices in automatic renewal subscriptions, debt settlement and collection, and other financial services, according to a press release issued by the governor’s press office Oct. 4.

