New state bills aim to protect consumers’ rights, including Berman’s auto renewal law

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Thousands of parents staged protests statewide Monday, voicing their anger with Gov. Gavin Newsom over his mandate that would require school age children to be vaccinated against COVID in order to take part in classroom instruction. The largest ‘Our Children, Our Choice’ protest was scheduled at the State Capitol for late Monday morning, but other smaller rallies were set to take place in communities stretching from the San Francisco Bay Area to San Diego. A number of parents also kept their children home from public schools Monday morning in protest. “We are here at the state capital protesting...

LIVERMORE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO