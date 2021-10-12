Suspect in Rock Hill attempted sex assault investigation now in custody

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A suspect who police say tried to rape a woman off Automall Parkway on Monday night has been caught.

Rock Hill Police and York County Sheriff’s Office investigators confirmed the news to FOX 46 on Tuesday evening just before 7:30 p.m. Details about the suspect’s identity, charges, and where they were located were not immediately provided but are forthcoming.

According to Rock Hill police, a woman was walking along the road on Automall Parkway around 10 pm on Monday evening. Investigators wrote that the woman noticed the man following her, they got into a fight, and he attempted to pull her into the woods. According to the report, the woman was able to grab her gun and start shooting at the man before he took off.

Police said this isn’t the only attempted rape in the area. On September 7th, a woman reported that a man exposed himself to her and tried to pull her into the woods.

She was able to get away. Police said they’re trying to figure out if the two cases are connected.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to FOX 46 News and FOX46.com for the latest updates as they become available.

PREVIOUS STORY:

ROCK HILL, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Rock Hill police are now looking for a man, who they say, tried to rape a woman off Automall Parkway on Monday evening.

Police released surveillance video from the area. The video shows a man walking alongside the road and then running.

