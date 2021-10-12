SEFD hosts community at Fire Prevention Week Open House

View more in
Politics
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth fire stations to host open houses Oct. 23
The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company announced all three of its stations will host open houses from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 23. Anyone interested in becoming a firefighter, learning about the fire company or wanting to bring kids to see the fire trucks is welcome to attend, take a tour, meet the team members and learn what the fire company does.
newjerseyhills.com
The Chathams celebrate Fire Prevention Week
THE CHATHAMS - Fire Prevention Week was celebrated nationally this year from Sunday, Oct. 3 through Saturday, Oct. 9. The volunteer fire departments in both the borough and the township held community open house events in which residents were provided with fire safety information and were given the opportunity to meet with firefighters and explore the different apparatus on Oct. 9.
shipnc.com
Area children, families learn about fire prevention at NHVFD open house
The Newburg-Hopewell Volunteer Fire Department was abuzz with activity on Saturday as officials hosted an open house in conjunction with Fire Prevention Week. More than 150 children and their families, including many from the Amish community attended the inaugural open house.
hometownsource.com
Coon Rapids Fire Departments hosts open house in the park
Coon Rapids residents had the chance to meet their fire department Oct. 9 at Sand Creek Park. Kids could spray the fire hose, sit in a fire truck and see a kitchen fire demonstration.
Wright County Journal Press
BPD hosts Open House
The Buffalo Police Department held its 11th annual Open House on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 9 a.m. to noon. A steady crowd showed up throughout the morning to take part in the festivities. The public was invited for a tour inside the station, sit in the police vehicles, and meet several members of the BPD, including Luna, the station’s two-year old rescue/service dog.
westernnebraskaobserver.net
FIRE DEPT. OPEN HOUSE
A steady stream of people attended the Kimball Volunteer Fire Department's Fire Prevention Week annual open house on Wednesday, Oct. 6. The local firemen served an outstanding array of food and beverages for a free will donation.
wausharaargus.com
Community members support Wautoma Area Fire District Open House
With the assistance of Assistant Fire Chief Rick King, Peter Wink, 9, Marshall, was having fun shooting water at a “burning home” target. The Wink family has a cabin in the area. The event held on Oct. 9th at the Wautoma Area Fire Station also included a bouncy castle and other fun activities for kids, refreshments, and educational displays.
Caledonian Record-News
Sugar Hill Fire-Rescue to Host Annual Open House
Chief Allan Clark, of the Sugar Hill Fire-Rescue, advises that on Saturday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 2.p.m. the Sugar Hill Fire Department will be holding an Open House for all those interested in attending. Chief Clark advises “This is one of the ways the firefighters thank the community...
kingstonthisweek.com
Cornwall's fire prevention open house features new exhibits
If a grease fire were to start in your kitchen, what would you do?. This was a question asked to members of the public on Saturday, Oct. 9, during Cornwall Fire Services Fire Prevention Open House. The event featured new exhibits this year, including a mock grease-fire scenario, an auto-excavation...
Macomb Daily
Chesterfield Twp. Fire Department hosts 2021 open house
The Chesterfield Township Fire Department opened the doors to its recently renovated fire station on Oct. 10 for this year’s open house. Members of the public were invited to visit Fire Station 1 on 22 Mile Road for an afternoon of fun and fire safety. Rain in the morning gave way to mostly cloudy skies, returning briefly in the mid-afternoon.
National Fire Prevention Month kicked off in Buffalo with an open house at Engine 21
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mayor Brown kicked off National Fire Prevention Month Monday with an open house at Engine 21. Brown is inviting city residents to participate after the month was postponed last year due to the pandemic. "I am pleased that in-person Fire House Open Houses will resume this year,...
nbc11news.com
Palisade Fire Department hosting a public open house tomorrow
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The Palisade Fire Department is hosting a public open house tomorrow, Oct. 9, to give people the chance to see the fire station and equipment up close and get a sense of what the life of a firefighter is like. The department says they’ll be offering...
Renna Media
Chatham Township Volunteer Fire Department Community Appreciation Day & Open House
Community Appreciation Day & Open House – Oct. 9. Chatham Township Volunteer Fire Dept. On Saturday, October 9th, from 2 – 7 p.m., we will be inviting all residents to visit Fire Headquarters located on River Road, to see the firehouse, equipment, and apparatus. The firefighters will teach fire safety and prevention; and ask residents to consider joining the CTVFD as a volunteer.
williamsonhomepage.com
Franklin Fire hosting chalk art contest for Fire Prevention Week
The Franklin Fire Department is hosting a chalk art contest for artists of all ages in order to promote Fire Prevention Week which is recognized this week. The contest has a theme of “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety!” and is open through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24, winners to be announced the following week.
illinoisnewsnow.com
Fire Prevention Week Recognized in Sterling
The City of Sterling Fire Department would like to announce, in cooperation with Rock Falls Fire Department, State Farm Insurance Agents Roy Dern and Shay Brown, that we will be holding a Fire Prevention display to celebrate National Fire Prevention Week. The event will be held at the Sterling Farmers...
cityofkeywest-fl.gov
National Fire Prevention Week and Month
Mayor Teri Johnston and the City Commission have proclaimed this week as Fire Prevention Week, but, as it does every year, the Key West Fire Department sets aside the entire month of October for fire prevention awareness. The National Fire Protection Association has set this year’s theme as “Learn the...
Beaver County Times
Chippewa Twp. Fire Dept. to host Fire Safety Day and open house event
CHIPPEWA — The Chippewa Township Fire Department will host a Fire Safety Day and open house event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 10 at 2568 Darlington Road. There will be kids activities including fire truck rides, face painting, balloons, washable tattoos, a kids firefighter challenge course and crafts.
courierpapers.com
Washington Fire Department promotes Fire Prevention Week, invites public to open house event
Each year in October the NFPA (National Fire Protection Association) declares a week to be Fire Prevention Week. This year, National Fire Prevention Week is October 3-9. During this week, the Washington Fire Department (WFD) visits various schools to educate students on Fire Safety. The theme this year is “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety”. Students will learn about smoke alarms, the sounds they make and what to do if one goes off. Fire Prevention Week doesn’t just include students, but also parents and citizens of the community.
