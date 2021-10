BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A large overnight apartment fire in Boulder has heavily damaged a group of apartment buildings. Hours later, the fire was still putting up smoke on the 2300 block of Pearl Street, just west of Folsom Street, and people were being asked to avoid the area. (credit: CBS) Flames were shooting out the roof of one of the buildings when firefighters arrived just after 3:30 a.m. By 5:40 a.m. crews had the fire under control and were working to put out hot spots. “It just travelled like lightning,” said Colleen Bair, who lives in a building next to the complex....

BOULDER, CO ・ 4 HOURS AGO