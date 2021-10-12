CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Our Kind Of People: A Tangled Mess Of Trust Issues, Sneak Peak Of Episode 4

Mmhmm, it’s that time of the week again, and we’re expecting Our Kind Of People to show out on FOX tonight at 9pm EST. It looks like Fly Ty can’t deal with Angela trying to handle her business on her own terms. She tries to have a tender moment with ole boy to share her trust issues not knowing he ain’t exactly one to be trusting, especially with what we’ve learned last week. The tense moment causes a tiny riff between the two. I guess we’ll have to tune in tonight to get the full scope.

Y’all watching? Or Nah?

RELATED CONTENT: Our Kind Of People: Sneak Peak Of Episode 3

TVOvermind

Is Our Kind Of People Worth Watching?

If you’re a Yaya DaCosta fan, you may have noticed that she is no longer a cast member on Chicago Med after being on the show for nearly seven years. However, just because she’s no longer playing the beloved April Sexton doesn’t mean that she’s gone from our screens. Part of the reason she chose to leave Chicago Med was so that she could focus on other acting opportunities, and one of them is the new Fox series, Our Kind of People. The series is based on the 1999 book, Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class. Yaya plays the show’s main character, Angela Vaughn. The series takes a look at the lives of upper-middle-class Black families living on Martha’s Vineyard. Yaya’s character is an exciting new opportunity for her but does the show have the potential to be a hit? Keep reading to find out if Our Kind of People is worth watching.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Our Kind of People episode 5 preview: The last before hiatus

Want to get a good sense of what’s ahead on Our Kind of People episode 5? There are a few different things worth noting here. So what’s the bad news? Let’s start off with the fact that next week will be last one for the month of October. After that, we’re going to have a hiatus of at least one week due to the World Series — and potentially longer, depending on how long it lasts.
TV SERIES
#Fox
MadameNoire

‘Our Kind Of People’ Recap: Episode 4, ‘Crabs In a Gold-Plated Barrel’

On this episode of Our Kind Of People. We start off at Steel Bay state prison. There’s tension between Nikki’s father and Angela. Angela wants to involve him in Nikki’s life since she’sbeen going through so much in the past year after the passing of Angela’s mother. Angela leaves the jail on bad note but with Nikki’s best interest in the forefront of her mind.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Morris Chestnut was glad Our Kind of People is tackling colorism

“Colorism is definitely an issue within our culture,” Chestnut tells TVLine. “It’s definitely something we had to explore in this series, and it’s something that should be talked about because it’s one of those unspoken things. People have certain thoughts and ideas about it, and it was important for me.” Actress Tasha Smith, who directed the first two episodes and acted as a casting consultant, agrees. “To tell stories in a way that none of us have seen is necessary, especially when you employ beautiful, dark-skinned, chocolate women,” says Smith. “The roles that Yaya (DaCosta) and Nadine (Ellis) are playing are not roles we always get as darker-skinned women. I wanted to see myself on the screen.”
ENTERTAINMENT
cartermatt.com

Our Kind of People episode 6 return date over on Fox

Following tonight’s new episode, are you interested in getting the Our Kind of People episode 6 return date over at Fox? Or, how about some other news on what lies ahead? Rest assured, we’re here to hand down all sorts of other news on the subject. Let’s start things off...
TV SERIES
MadameNoire is an international online magazine that is geared toward the lifestyles of African American women as well as popular culture.

