STERLING, Ill. — Sterling's community service dog is competing against other helpful doggos across the U.S. for a share of the Aftermath K9 Grant. Aftermath, with a little help from public voting, will divvy up $25,000 to 10 law enforcement agencies or first responders for use towards their K9 units. A vote for Brinkley means funds toward the Sterling Police Department's K9 unit.

STERLING, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO