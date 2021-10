The city of Emporia’s wage scales will see an increase in the coming fiscal year following formal approval by city commissioners Wednesday. The commission unanimously approved the proposed salary wage scale increase of 12 percent discussed as part of the city’s budgeting process earlier this year. City Treasurer Janet Harouff says the wage scale resolution is a separate item to the proposed two percent pay increase and 2.5 merit increase which also saw approval as part of the 2022 budget planning process.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 13 DAYS AGO