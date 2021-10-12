CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Savannah, GA

1,000 summoned as possible jurors in Arbery slaying trial

WDIO-TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - Jury duty notices have been mailed to 1,000 people in Georgia for the approaching trial of three white men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery. Glynn County Superior Court Clerk Ronald Adams said Tuesday that pretrial publicity surrounding the February 2020 slaying made it necessary to summon such a large jury pool. He says 600 people have been ordered to report Monday when jury selection begins.

www.wdio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Savannah, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
Savannah, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Government
The Hill

Trump defends indicted GOP congressman

Former President Trump defended Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) in a statement Tuesday night shortly after the GOP lawmaker was indicted by a federal grand jury. Fortenberry was charged with one count of scheming to conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators after allegedly concealing information about illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jury Selection#Jury Duty#Summon#Ap
Reuters

Biden, Democrats aim for deal on spending package in coming days

WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Democratic lawmakers are edging toward a deal on the scope of their cornerstone economic revival package and hope to reach a compromise as soon as this week, people briefed on the negotiations said on Tuesday. Scrambling to broker an agreement,...
POTUS
The Hill

Democrats narrow scope of IRS proposal amid GOP attacks

Democrats on Tuesday narrowed the scope of a proposal to increase the amount of information the IRS receives about bank accounts, amid a massive lobbying effort against the proposal from banks and Republicans that threatens to jeopardize its prospects. Democrats are seeking to blunt the attacks, stressing that the proposal...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy