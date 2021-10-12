CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany County, WY

High School Student Arrested Because She Didn’t Want to Wear a Face Mask

By Kendall Tietz
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 7 days ago
A Wyoming high school student was arrested on Thursday as a result of her refusal to wear a mask, according to a video she recorded of the arrest. Grace Smith, 16, was arrested for trespassing at Laramie High School when she declined to leave school grounds after refusing to comply with the mask requirement as a form of protest, according to an interview she did with Republican state Senator Anthony Bouchard of Wyoming.

