High School Student Arrested Because She Didn’t Want to Wear a Face Mask
A Wyoming high school student was arrested on Thursday as a result of her refusal to wear a mask, according to a video she recorded of the arrest. Grace Smith, 16, was arrested for trespassing at Laramie High School when she declined to leave school grounds after refusing to comply with the mask requirement as a form of protest, according to an interview she did with Republican state Senator Anthony Bouchard of Wyoming.www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0