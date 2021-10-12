CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, NC

Onslow County Fair returns after 2020 event canceled due to COVID-19

By Jason O. Boyd, Claire Curry, Cheyenne Pagan
WNCT
WNCT
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kzXpP_0cPDP70600

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Fair is back.

After last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19, the fair is back and in full swing on Tuesday.

Military Appreciation Night is Tuesday, which means military members get in for $5 and have unlimited rides for $13. The fair runs through 11 p.m. through Saturday.

There are 31 rides overall and lots of food to enjoy.

“Everybody’s ready to get out and go to fairs and enjoy themselves,” said Fair Manager Gerald Griffin. “And I think we probably have a really good turnout because everybody’s just been cooped up so long. They want to get out and do something.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 1

Related
WNCT

WNCT NOW UPDATE: Greenville challenges Census results, Health officials release COVID-19 holiday guidance

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join 9OYS digital reporter Victoria Holmes for the top stories across ENC. La Niña Forms: What this means for North Carolina’s winter | WNCT Greenville, other college towns plan to challenge results of 2020 census | WNCT Onslow County Schools: Unloaded gun found in student’s book bag at Swansboro Middle School […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

ECU hosts FluFest to help get more people vaccinated against flu and COVID

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University offered vaccines in a creative way to students, employees and community members on Tuesday. The university’s Student Health Services held FluFest. The goal was to get more students vaccinated in a festive way. “Do something that could be mundane and turn into something exciting not only for the […]
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, NC
Health
County
Onslow County, NC
Jacksonville, NC
Government
Onslow County, NC
Health
City
Jacksonville, NC
Onslow County, NC
Government
Onslow County, NC
Coronavirus
Jacksonville, NC
Sports
WNCT

Hope for the Warriors to host Crystal Coast 30×30 Virtual Fitness Challenge

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. – Participants can now register for the Hope For The Warriors Crystal Coast 30×30 Virtual Fitness Challenge. Kicking off Nov. 1 and running through Nov. 30, individuals can participate in the free virtual fitness challenge from the Crystal Coast and beyond. The Crystal Coast 30×30 Virtual Fitness Challenge is designed to get people […]
FITNESS
WNCT

Onslow County Schools: Unloaded gun found in student’s book bag at Swansboro Middle School

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A student was found with an unloaded gun in their book bag Monday at Swansboro Middle School, Onslow County Schools officials said. Onslow County Schools Communications Officer Brent Anderson said a teacher was alerted about the student having a gun and immediately reported to the administration and the school resource officer. […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
301K+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy