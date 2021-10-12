Onslow County Fair returns after 2020 event canceled due to COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Fair is back.

After last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19, the fair is back and in full swing on Tuesday.

Military Appreciation Night is Tuesday, which means military members get in for $5 and have unlimited rides for $13. The fair runs through 11 p.m. through Saturday.

There are 31 rides overall and lots of food to enjoy.

“Everybody’s ready to get out and go to fairs and enjoy themselves,” said Fair Manager Gerald Griffin. “And I think we probably have a really good turnout because everybody’s just been cooped up so long. They want to get out and do something.”

