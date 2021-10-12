CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

MacKenzie Scott gifts help bolster nonprofit infrastructure

yourcentralvalley.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUmbrella groups that serve and advocate for nonprofits or grant makers and donors are an unsexy part of the charitable world. They act as scaffolding to strengthen organizations that do good by bringing nonprofit leaders and philanthropists together to learn from one another, conducting research, and doing advocacy. The groups have long received few philanthropic funds and have struggled to win attention from individual donors.

www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Related
fullertonobserver.com

Local nonprofit helps veterans

Patriots and Paws is a nonprofit organization that helps veterans returning from active duty readjust to living back in the community. The 99 cent store at Orangethorpe and Brookhurst recently hosted a fundraiser for this organization. Customers purchased $6 comfort kits that were donated to Patriots and Paws. Over 1,942 kits were donated.
CHARITIES
WISH-TV

Wendy’s nonprofit to help boost Indiana adoptions

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The state of Indiana will be growing the number of recruiters who help place foster children in permanent, adoptive homes. In a public-private partnership involving the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, the Villages of Indiana, and the Indiana State Department of Child Services, the organizations will fund the hiring and training of two dozen adoption professionals over the next three years.
INDIANA STATE
News On 6

Nonprofit Helps Women Dress For Success, Prepare For The Workforce

A local nonprofit is helping women prepare for the workforce. Dress for Success Tulsa has helped more than 16,000 women prepare and land jobs since opening in Tulsa 20 years ago. "Every day here is like a Cinderella story," said Katherine Skorvaga with Dress for Success Tulsa. It is a...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Charitable Organizations#Economy#Charity#United Philanthropy Forum#Flora Hewlett Foundation#The Foundation Center
yourcentralvalley.com

Who will get Powell Jobs’ $3.5B gift for climate work?

Philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs is gearing up to invest $3.5 billion into climate-focused initiatives in the next 10 years. But if the donation patterns of her foundation continue, the public might never know where that money is going. A spokesperson with Powell Jobs’ company, Emerson Collective, said the widow of...
CHARITIES
local-pittsburgh.com

Social Venture Partners helps nonprofits navigate new challenges

The wide-ranging disruption brought by the onset of the global COVID-19 pandemic was felt immediately across the U.S. nonprofit service sector — the people and groups who deliver aid and advocacy to tens of millions of people each year. The looming question: would financially-stressed, socially-disconnected Americans, buffeted by cascading chaos...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Valdosta Daily Times

League of Their Own: Group helps United Way nonprofits

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Junior Service League is back in the community, providing service for Day of Caring 2021. Saturday, members of the VJSL volunteered at nine nonprofit organizations in the area. “We are so thankful to be back out in the community. With COVID-19 there were a lot of service...
VALDOSTA, GA
KCRA.com

NorCal-based nonprofit creates helpline to help people with disabilities

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month. It’s a time to celebrate the contributions of people with disabilities in the workplace and to shine a light on barriers they face. PRIDE Industries, the nation’s leading employer for people with disabilities, works to connect people with disabilities to...
ROSEVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Charities
Bay News 9

Akron nonprofit helps aspiring business owners and entrepreneurs succeed

AKRON, Ohio — Bounce Innovation Hub is a nonprofit in Akron that is focused on helping other businesses succeed by providing them with a variety of resources. Bounce Innovation Hub is a non-profit focused on helping businesses succeed and grow. Bounce helps a variety of different types of businesses. People...
AKRON, OH
butlerradio.com

Gift Will Help Build New Addition To Humane Society

A local woman plans to celebrate a birthday milestone later this month by giving a very generous gift through an organization that helps animals in need. According to the Butler County Humane Society, Marilyn Hilliard will celebrate her 90th birthday on October 22nd by making a donation of $100,000 towards the construction of a new “Catio” addition.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
cryptopolitan.com

Engiven and GVNG team up to help with crypto donations to nonprofit organizations

• The GVNG wallet is enabled to accept any crypto donation. • Engiven aims to benefit more than one million NGOs with crypto donations. NGOs are profiting from crypto, and now Engiven and GVNG team up to help with crypto donations. Both companies join ties to promote crypto donation among their clients and other interested people.
CHARITIES
yourcentralvalley.com

New York City activists, residents awarded $1M prize

Fela Barclift recalls the day in 1981 when she left her Brooklyn brownstone to search for childcare for her daughter. Racial representation is important for Barclift, who is Black, so she went to nearly 10 different childcare centers to look for the perfect fit. But she couldn’t find any that had Black dolls, or even photos of Black people, she said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KTUL

Nonprofits teaming up to help feed Afghanistan refugees arriving in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Some Tulsa nonprofits are teaming up with the Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma to feed refugees from Afghanistan who are arriving in Tulsa. The Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma and Food on the Move are working to help volunteers provide halal meals prepared like the refugees would have at home.
TULSA, OK
KSLA

New East Texas nonprofit organization aims to help homeless veterans

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Homeless veterans is a difficult issue to resolve. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development estimates nationwide there were about 580 thousand vets without stable housing as of January 2020, and they say the number most likely rose during the Pandemic. But there is...
TEXAS STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Atlanta nonprofit helping homeless LGBTQ youth find shelter, resources

ATLANTA — October is all about pride celebrations in Atlanta. Along with the pride festivities across the metro, one local nonprofit is using this time to raise awareness about homeless LGBTQ youth. Lost-N-Found Youth (LNFY) in Atlanta aims to provide shelter, safety and resources to help LGBTQ youth live independently...
ATLANTA, GA
NJ.com

N.J. nonprofit works to bring hope, help to children diagnosed with cancer

“For every parent who has heard the words, ‘your child has cancer,’ it is a moment frozen in time,” said Monica Vermeulen, founder of the Monmouth County-based Ashley Lauren Foundation. “In one shattering instant, life forever changes. Coping with pediatric cancer is one of the most distressing events that a family must face. They are thrown into a world of unfamiliar and uncertain terrain.
NEWARK, NJ
KATV

Nonprofit helps disabled veterans find jobs, financial services

WASHINGTON (SBG) — For the Capizzi family, service has always played a central role. David and Shamala Capizzi are both veterans of the United States Marine Corps and like more than 6 million other military veterans are disabled, carrying scars many are unable to see. “Disability comes in all different...
ADVOCACY
weatherboy.com

Americans Prepare for Major Earthquake Event on October 21

The International Shake-Out is set for Thursday, October 21 and Americans are preparing for the 10:21 am local time drill. Each year, millions of people “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” in The Great ShakeOut, the world’s largest earthquake drill. People are encouraged to participate in the drill wherever they are since major earthquakes may happen anywhere people live, work, or travel. The purpose of the ShakeOut is to practice how to protect ourselves and for everyone to become better prepared. The goal of the drill is to prevent a major earthquake from becoming a catastrophe. Thousands of state and local organizations are participating in the drill ranging from state governments to local schools and hospitals. An estimated 27 million people have said they plan to participate in this year’s drill, with over 13 million from the United States alone.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy