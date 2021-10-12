Texas man facing federal indictment for threatening medical doctor advocating COVID-19 vaccine

Maryland – A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging Scott Eli Harris, age 51, of Aubrey, Texas for the federal charges of threats transmitted by interstate communication, related to a threatening message sent to a Maryland medical doctor, who publicly advocated for the COVID-19 vaccine. The indictment was returned on September 29, 2021, and unsealed today upon Harris’ arrest. Scott has an initial appearance scheduled on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., in U.S. District Court in Plano, Texas.