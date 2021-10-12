CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Mortal Kombat Behind-The-Scenes Clip Shows How Scorpion's Spear Move Came To Life

By Marcus Stewart
Game Informer Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first Mortal Kombat game turns 30 years old in 2022, but series co-creator Ed Boon points out that 2021 marks 30 years since he and fellow creator John Tobias began making the game. To mark the occasion, Boon hopped on Twitter to share a fascinating behind-the-scenes clip of the making of Scorpion’s iconic spear move.

www.gameinformer.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Mortal Kombat 11 Director Reveals Surprising Character That Was Almost a Guest Fighter

One of the things people love about Mortal Kombat is the guest characters it adds via DLC. In Mortal Kombat 11, NetherRealm Studios and WB Games added Rambo, Robocop, The Joker, Terminator, and Spawn, and as you would expect, these additions were big hits. That said, it sounds like one of these characters may have been added at the expense of adding Buffy Summers of Buffy the Vampire Slayer fame.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Jason Momoa goes behind the scenes on Aquaman 2 in new feature

Aquaman is back on the throne of Atlantis in Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom. The first behind-the-scenes footage from Aquaman 2, a sequel to James Wan’s 2018 superhero movie, debuted on Saturday as part of DC’s FanDome event. The behind-the-scenes footage doesn’t reveal much about the plot, but it does...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Tobias
Person
Ed Boon
Person
Daniel Pesina
techraptor.net

Ed Boon Details the History of Mortal Kombat Voice Acting

Mortal Kombat Co-Creator Ed Boon had some history to share today about Mortal Kombat voice acting, the iconic "Get over here!" Scorpion voice line, and his place in the Guinness Book of World Records. We're rapidly approaching the 30th anniversary of the Mortal Kombat franchise. Although there's no more DLC...
VIDEO GAMES
cdm.link

The trippy, rave-y 90s project who scored Mortal Kombat and Marathon

You haven’t hit peak 90s until you’ve got a rave-y techno project with the track “Welcome To My Mind,” tons of vintage CGI, scores for Mortal Kombat and Halo predecessor Marathon, and an acquisition by Thomas Dolby’s Internet audio startup. Let’s take a moment and revisit Psykosonik and Power of Seven.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Guest Characters Who Should Join the Next Mortal Kombat Roster

With its 30th anniversary looming on the horizon, Mortal Kombat is primed to celebrate this milestone with a bang, which hopefully means we get to see a new game being released soon. Following the trend set in the 2009 Mortal Kombat reboot, the series has been adding in more and...
VIDEO GAMES
digitalchumps.com

Zoink shows off unique art style with behind-the-scenes for Lost in Random

Definitely some gorgeous art and vision. Official details are below. Today, the Zoink team is taking you behind the scenes to explore the unique art style found in Lost in Random, the recently released award-winning macabre adventure that brings players on a twisted journey to succeed in the Kingdom of Random.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortal Kombat#Dlc
Game Informer Online

Watch This Exclusive Clip Of Superman Wrecking Things In Injustice

The animated film Injustice will have a segment during this Saturday’s DC FanDome event, but we have an exclusive clip from the movie before the festivities kick-off. In case you’re new to the Injustice lore, Superman has gone bad after Joker kills Lois Lane and establishes a global dictatorship to enforce essentially martial law. That doesn’t sit well with Batman and others, and a civil war erupts between DC’s roster of heroes and villains.
MOVIES
imdb.com

‘Squid Game’: How the Show’s Larger-Than-Life Set Design Came Together

Ten years in the making, Netflix’s “Squid Game” quickly became a phenomenon that even the streamer couldn’t predict. While the M.C. Escher-like staircase in the game’s deadly arena (pictured above) has been the focus of much discussion already, there was far more to the creative process. The physical sets were built on a massive scale to accommodate the story’s 456 contestants and everything else progressed from there.
TV SERIES
Game Informer Online

Batman-Themed Haunted Hallows Event Starts Tomorrow In Rocket League

Rocket League has revealed that its Haunted Hallows 2021 event begins tomorrow and runs through November 1, and it will bring Batman-themed cars, decals, and more to the arena. More specifically, Haunted Hallows 2021 will feature a new Gotham City Rumble limited-time mode, new items, and the return of all...
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Live-Action System Shock Series In The Works, Will Air Exclusively On Binge

Binge, the video game-focused entertainment streaming platform that will launch in 2022, is working on a live-action adaptation of System Shock. This adaptation will steam exclusively on Binge as a series and is being produced with help from Nightdive Studios. According to Deadline, Nightdive has owned the rights to System Shock since purchasing it from the now-defunct Looking Glass Studios in 2012.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
TVOvermind

Five Movie Icons Who Should Make A Special DLC Appearance In The Next Mortal Kombat Game

Neverrealm has officially confirmed that they’re done adding more content to Mortal Kombat 11; however, rumors continue to swirl that Ed Boon and his developers are working on the next installment. Whether this is true or not, there’s a guarantee that there will be a Mortal Kombat 12 sometime soon. As the case with most MK games, one of the most exciting aspects of the is the special appearances by guess fighters outside of the Mortal Kombat universe. Thus far, the likes of Freddy Kreuger, Alien, Jason Voorhes, Rambo, The Terminator, and Robocop have been featured in the game’s past; however, the question is, who will make their debut in the next Mortal Kombat roster? Here’s five characters who should make a DLC MK appearance.
VIDEO GAMES
vitalthrills.com

Gotham Knights Story Trailer and Behind-the-Scenes Clip

During today’s DC FanDome, Warner Bros. Games and DC revealed the Gotham Knights story trailer and a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming open-world, third-person action RPG in development from Warner Bros. Games Montréal. You can watch the Gotham Knights story trailer and BTS video using the players below. Gotham Knights...
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Retro Sci-Fi Adventure Game The Invincible Gets First Teaser Trailer

The Invincible is an upcoming sci-fi game announced last fall based on the 1964 novel of the same name. The game is the debut title by Starward Industries, a studio made up of ex-Techland and CD Projekt Red designers. After sharing screenshots of the intriguing project, Starward dropped the first teaser trailer, which sets a tense atmosphere for the spacefaring adventure.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Back 4 Blood Review And Pokemon Legends: Arceus Isn't Open World? | GI Show

We're back with another exciting episode of The Game Informer Show! Join us on another busy week in the industry where we break down our review thoughts on Back 4 Blood, discuss the news that Pokémon Legends: Arceus isn't exactly open world, and preview Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl! We also chat about our time in the Halo Infinite test flight and Battlefield 2042 Open Beta with special guest Kahlief Adams from Spawn On Me and Riot Games! As always, we round out the show with another fun round of community emails in one of the sillier episodes we've had in a while.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Top 10 Horror Games To Play Right Now

Resident Evil 2 Remake is a rare gaming feat in many ways. It successfully remakes the beloved classic of the same name, and it does so with some of the most visually stunning graphics in all of gaming. Plus, it’s straight-up terrifying. You play as either Leon Kennedy or Claire Redfield while making your way through the zombie-ridden Raccoon City Police Department and other parts of the greater Raccoon City. As you might expect in a Resident Evil, there’s plenty of puzzles, scares, and of course, zombies. Easily one of the most terrifying entries in the Resident Evil franchise, Resident Evil 2 Remake is a master class in horror, blending together what solidified the series as a mainstay years ago with modern graphics and gameplay that have you squirming on the couch with clutched, sweaty hands. It boasts a lot of replayability, too, thanks to its various playable storylines and multi-character side content. Whether you’re new to the franchise or returning for a scare, Resident Evil 2 Remake is an excellent place to start. | Our Review.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Review – Almost Ready For Slime Time

To say Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is fighting an uphill battle is an understatement. It wears its Super Smash Bros. inspiration firmly on its sleeve by bringing together a host of beloved characters in a platform fighter, but Nick Brawl does so without the spectacle. While I think it has a lot of heart and is a good fighting game at its core, All-Star Brawl is missing the magic and wonder that Smash Bros. embodies and lacks meaningful casual appeal.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy