On June 10, 2021, I had the opportunity to participate. in the state 4-H Academic Conference at the University of Tennessee at Martin campus. The academic conference is an activity where you get to be in college-type classes for the day. My classes were in the nu- trition, health and fitness proj- ect area. We worked with three of UT Martin’s professors in the family and consumer sci- ences department, including Dr. Laura Brown, Brian Car- roll and Lori Littleton.

MARTIN, TN ・ 13 DAYS AGO