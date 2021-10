Plainfield Fire Protection District respond to bus fire. At 4:30 pm on Friday, October 15th , the Plainfield Fire Protection District was called to a bus fire in the 22000 block of 143rd Street. Upon arrival there was one burn victim who had been working under the buses doing salvage work to the buses. Prior to firefighter’s arrival bystanders pulled him out from under the buses that were on fire, and Paramedics transported him to the hospital in critical condition. Another person at the scene was transported to the hospital in fair condition with chest pains.

