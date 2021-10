Several prizes were awarded at the 2021 Help A Child events, but the true winners will be the children who will benefit from the annual fundraiser. All proceeds from the event will be divided among Scottish Rite Hospital, Northeast Texas Child Advocacy Center and three local foster families, to help support children who have been or are alleged to have been abused, neglected or have certain medical maladies that require specialized care.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO