Video Games

Undying is a game about a mother and her son, releasing on Steam soon

By Joshua Chu
pcinvasion.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZombie apocalypses always lend themselves to the best kind of stories, with some of the best potentials for human drama. In Undying, that source of human drama comes from the last bonds between a mother and a child. When the mother, Anling, is bitten, she must take the last moments of her life to train her son, Cody, for the apocalypse. It’s the last chance the two will be able to bond with each other. And for what it’s worth, my tissue box is at the ready for when Undying releases on Steam Early Access later next week.

IN THIS ARTICLE
