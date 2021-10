Last week, Blue Origin announced that it would take Star Trek actor William Shatner into space. At 90 years old, the actor who plate Captain James T. Kirk of the starship Enterprise in the Star Trek: The Original Series and seven subsequent films will become the oldest person ever to go into space when he launches aboard the New Shepard NS-18. He joins fellow crew members Audrey Powers (Blue Origin's Vice President of Mission & Flight Operations), Chris Boshuizen, and Glen de Vries. That space flight is taking place today. Blue Origin is live-streaming the event, launching the stream T-90 minutes from the launch time of 9 a.m. C.T.

