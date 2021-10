JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A man is in custody after police were called to a woman being held against her will Tuesday afternoon. Jamestown Police Lt. Robert Opp reports that at around 1 PM, police were alerted through 911 of the situation. The male suspect and female were both located at Loaf and Jug at 424 1st Ave N. Officers arrived and made contact with both, who have a relationship history.