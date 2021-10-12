Woman Charged with Drugs in Correctional Center

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A Jamestown woman is facing charges after she was caught with drugs in the Stutsman County Correctional Center. According to court records, Lindsey Joy Roemmich was committed for wilfully possessing a controlled substance in a correctional facility on October 8th. She was either detained as an inmate or in the correctional facility as an individual when the drugs were found. During the booking process, she was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.