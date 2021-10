Marvel has started production on Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3, and star Chris Pratt is celebrating the long-awaited return to the franchise. As you can see below, Pratt sent a message to Conan O'Brien and Team Coco to promote the upcoming Parks and Recreation podcast "Parks and Recollections" - and he just so happened to reveal he was coming to us from day 1 on the set of James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3. More than that, Pratt also took a moment to mention the hairstyle his character Peter Quill (aka Star-Lord) will be sporting in Guardians 3!

MOVIES ・ 11 HOURS AGO