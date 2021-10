The Audi S3 invented the entry-level luxury performance segment here in the United States. Before the S3 nameplate arrived stateside, Americans only received a taste of Europe's compact sedan options like the BMW 3 Series and the Mercedes-Benz C-Class. But after the S3 arrived, it was the one to own for compact thrills. The Audi S3 enters its third generation for the 2022 model year alongside an all-new A3 sedan. But the S3 no longer has the segment all to itself; the competition now includes the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe and the Mercedes-AMG A 35 and CLA 35 twins. With a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine now producing 306 horsepower, Audi's latest S3 holds an incremental on-paper advantage over its rivals. But more power does not a better car make, and to find out if the S3's on-paper advantage translates to real-world supremacy, Audi flew us out to Denver, Colorado to sample it on some snowy mountain roads.

