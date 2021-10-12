Marks: Brooklyn's Kyrie Irving will not practice or play until fully eligible
According to general manager Sean Marks, Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving will not be allowed to practice or play in upcoming games until he is fully eligible. Despite receiving clearance to practice earlier this week, the Nets have decided their superstar guard will need "to be a full-time member of the team" before he is allowed to participate in any activities. Expect Kevin Durant and James Harden to increase in their usage rates while Patty Mills may see more minutes off Brooklyn's bench if Irving were to miss any time.www.numberfire.com
