CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Marks: Brooklyn's Kyrie Irving will not practice or play until fully eligible

By Matt Lo
numberfire.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to general manager Sean Marks, Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving will not be allowed to practice or play in upcoming games until he is fully eligible. Despite receiving clearance to practice earlier this week, the Nets have decided their superstar guard will need "to be a full-time member of the team" before he is allowed to participate in any activities. Expect Kevin Durant and James Harden to increase in their usage rates while Patty Mills may see more minutes off Brooklyn's bench if Irving were to miss any time.

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Has Brutally Honest Message For Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has become well-known for doings things his own way, but his latest controversy has crossed the line. The 29-year-old is reportedly unvaccinated against COVID-19, which puts him in jeopardy of missing significant time this upcoming NBA season. Due to a city-wide mandate, New York Knicks...
NBA
thesource.com

SOURCE SPORTS: Jay Williams and Stephen A. Smith Argue On Air Over Kyrie Irving’s Vaccine Stance

Jay Williams has come to the defense of Kyrie Irving and his vaccination stance. Unfortunately for Williams, Steph A. Smith wasn’t having it. During Wednesday’s edition of ESPN’s First Take, Smith was critical of Irving for leaving the Brooklyn Nets hanging by choosing not to get vaccinated. Williams, who said he is pro-vaccine, defended Irving’s right to make a personal decision and do what he feels is right for him and his family. This lead to Smith and Williams going at each other on air.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Sean Marks
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Patty Mills
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upcoming Games#Numberfire
People

Nets Announce Kyrie Irving Won't Play or Practice with Team Until He's Vaccinated Against COVID-19

The Brooklyn Nets announced that their star point guard, Kyrie Irving, will not join the team for practice or games until he is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Irving, who won an NBA championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017, has not complied with New York City's COVID-19 mandate as of Tuesday and will not be allowed to fully participate with the franchise until his status changes.
NBA
FanSided

Brooklyn Nets: ESPN’s Bobby Marks predicts Kyrie Irving’s fate

At least one well-established NBA insider has a strong opinion about Kyrie Irving‘s future with the Brooklyn Nets. Since the club announced last week that joining them on a part-time basis wouldn’t be an option, there’s been plenty of drama surrounding what’s going to happen with their superstar. After Kyrie’s...
NBA
RealGM

Nets Announce Kyrie Irving Won't Play At All Until He Can Participate Fully

The Brooklyn Nets have announced that Kyrie Irving will not play or practice with the team until he can be a full participant. Irving is not currently allowed to play for the Nets in home games due to his unvaccinated status given the local requirements in New York City. Irving, however, is allowed to practice and play in road games.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Basketball Helper: Tuesday 10/19/21

If you're new to daily fantasy basketball -- maybe you started your DFS journey during the MLB or NFL seasons, or maybe basketball is your sport and this will be your first year giving it a shot -- you're in for a treat. The NBA scene changes on a week-to-week, day-to-day, and -- depending on injury news -- even a minute-to-minute basis, making every slate a unique one that requires an ever-changing approach.
NBA
FanSided

Bang for Buck: Golden State Warriors may have hit the jackpot

Over the past few seasons, much has been made of the Golden State Warriors incredible payroll, including the heavy luxury tax burden placed on Joe Lacob. Despite missing the playoffs last season, the Warriors had the highest payroll in the league, a category they’ll top again leading into this season.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Nets agree to 2 player trades with Rockets, Pacers

The Brooklyn Nets, Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers all made minor moves Tuesday night involving salary dumps and future draft picks. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets are acquiring Edmund Sumner and the Miami Heat’s 2025 second round pick from the Pacers. Once the deal is finalized, Woj reports the Nets will then waive Sumner, who’s already out for the season due to a knee injury.
NBA
Footwear News

Why Shareef O’Neal, the Son of NBA Icon Shaquille O’Neal, Has the Highest NIL Earning Potential on Instagram

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal made a lot of money on the basketball court. His son, college hoops star Shareef O’Neal, has potential to do the same. Sports media company The Action Network has revealed a list of college athletes, dubbed The NCAA Rich List, who could charge the most per sponsored Instagram post under the new name, image and likeness rules. To create the list, The Action Network said it used marketing and analytical tool HypeAuditor to reveal follower counts and engagement rates on the social media platform, with data accurate as of Sept. 10. The amount athletes could earn was...
BASKETBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy